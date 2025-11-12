South African singer Zandie Khumalo is set to release her upcoming EP, Ebantwini, this Friday

This project will mark Zandie's return to the music-making business, as she took an intentional break

Zandie, who is the younger sister of singer Kelly Khumalo, explores various sounds in her EP

Zandie Khumalo is gearing up for the release of her EP ‘Ebantwini’. Image: Zandiekhumalo

Source: Instagram

New music Friday is about to get some fresh sounds from South African multi-platinum singer, Zandie Khumalo.

The star took a much-needed hiatus from the music-making business; however, she is back to give fans a taste of what she has been cooking up in the studio.

Zandie speaks on her upcoming EP

Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, Zandie Khumalo, shared with Briefly News that she usually does Afro pop, Maskandi, and Gospel. This EP seeks to show that the singer never limits herself as she explores the up-tempo sounds of dance music.

Just recently, the star said she never allows the industry to box her into a specific genre, saying she would never be tied to one. This is because she explores whatever sound is close to her heart at that time.

She has not promoted the EP on her social media platforms as yet.

Zandie Khumalo will release her EP 'Ebantwini’ on new music Friday. Image: Zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Back in August, Zandie posted a video of her in the studio recording a song. She hinted that she would be dropping an album, but never spilt when she would release it.

"The album is almost ready, but the timing has to be right, and the rollout has to be on point because this project is personal. My manager always says 'Album out on all digital platforms' is not a rollout plan, and you can threaten and market all u like, but in the end, the music needs to speak for itself," she shared.

Zandie said she is not looking to get new fans from this album release, as she is catering to her already-existing fanbase.

"This album is tailor-made for my fans, not looking for new fans, even though they are welcome, but we won't be going all out for them into encane nje yomndeni le, and we will focus on serving the ones that fell in love with my music since my arrival. I just want it to touch your hearts without marketing it too much and without ukuyoklabalasa ko Tik Tok every day and creating Tik Tok challenges and open verses, but most importantly, I want it to make you fall in love again, in love with yourself and with those that are special to you."

Source: Briefly News