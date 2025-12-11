The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Angel Ndlela spoke about her decision to change the photos she posts on Instagram

In a recent interview, Angel Ndlela spoke about why she decided to no longer post sultry pictures anymore

Mzansi ripped into Angel and disagreed with her sentiments, while some said there is some truth in what she was saying

Angel Ndlela said posting saucy photos invite unecessary attention. Image: Angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Angel Ndlela sparked controversy when she spoke against posting pictures on social media which show a lot of skin.

Her sentiments left the internet divided, but one thing's for sure: she made quite a lot of people angry. This is because not too long ago, she was posting photos, leaving little to the imagination.

What Angel said about saucy pics

In an interview, Angel argued that posting such content invites unnecessary attention from the online community.

"If you post a__, you're gonna get a__ comments. If you post business, you're gonna get people who align with that," she argued.

Angel Ndlela said she changed the content she posted online after she was warned by a friend.

"It's not because I thoughtI had a nice booty where I thought I should post those type of pics, I realised that not everything needs to be posted online."

In October, Angel posted a Brazilian-themed outfit for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa photo shoot in Rio De Janeiro.

Ndlela, who recently turned 31 on 16 September, joked about not getting a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL) to achieve her curvy figure.

"I did not go to Brazil to get a BBL. What I did, though, is shoot the best show to come out of Africa," she bragged.

However, it seems as though her life took a different turn, and she has had a different change of heart.

In a video clip shared by @MusaMzilikazi, Angel argued that posting such pics invites unnecessary attention, but she argued that it is self-inflicted.

The user captioned the post, Why do you have to show off your temple in the public domain if you are not selling?"

Angel Ndlela spoke about the downside of posting revealing content. Image: Angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the salty responses from social media users:

@Whyyebolip disagreed:

"I watched the whole video to realise she’s talking about swimsuit pics? Aaah hle, we're going on vacation. Not gonna, no post my swimsuit pics, with my sun-kissed skin."

@Nocypho7Wolf shared:

"Slay queens are now crying because they are saying you guys are now competing with them, and they can no longer do their jobs."

@ManqobaMbuli_ said:

"Anything posted on these streets is subject to public opinion. People must not cry later."

@KaNondiindwa argued:

"If she never stopped, it means she wants to sell too."

@B00HUUU said:

"Mind you, she STILL posts the same pictures. Right message, wrong messenger."

@Truth1212185 laughed:

"Post them "innocently" lmao. Once you know your bottom is nice and you post it, you are seeking attention."

@m_kobene shared:

"This lady is sooo boring and annoying."

@simphiweyinkoc_ disagreed:

"That’s my page, I can post what I want and for whatever reasons that suit me, not YOU!"

@portia_moz agreed with Angel:

"She is 100% right, nje. Self love or self appreciate that includes us, njani?"

@Becks_Mlilo said:

"This girl just downloads everything. The accent, being a celebrit,y et,c and l still see her as a wannabe trying to fit in."

@cat1Schrodinger laughed:

"Athi, she posts them strategically."

Watch the X video below:

