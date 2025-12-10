Social media influencer Marc Buckner recently made headlines when he announced his new love interest on social media

The former Bachelor SA r eality TV star confirmed he's in a relationship with a popular beauty queen, Alexandra Shcherbakova

Fans and friends of Buckner took to his comment section to congratulate him on his new romantic relationship

Former Bachelor South Africa star Marc Buckner has confirmed his romantic relationship with model Alexandra Shcherbakova on social media.

Buckner, who starred opposite Qiniso van Damme on the reality TV show, had social media buzzing when he shared several photos of his new girlfriend on Instagram.

News24 reports that Buckner has been dating a Russian model and former professional ballet dancer, Alexandra Shcherbakova, for two months.

The reality TV star thanked his new girlfriend on his Instagram account on 3 December 2025, for treating him well.

"I’ve never been treated like this by a partner before. It makes me wonder where I went wrong in the past or maybe where I finally went right to end up here with someone who cares this genuinely. Someone who shows effort, who does something so selfless and thoughtful that they went out of their way to make my birthday meaningful… unforgettable. @alexandra_shch brought every one of my favorite foods to the most beautiful place, and she made sure @lusiluludog could be part of it all. She planned everything meticulously for days. My favorite fruits, meats, vegetables, juices… even our small cherry cake that we always enjoy together had been upsized and turned into a full-blown birthday cake. She thought of things I wouldn’t have ever asked for. People told me I’d never find this in a woman who is in her 'feminine', but they were wrong. What I have now is a woman with depth, strength, heart, honesty, and intention," wrote the star.

Buckner added that he's blessed and he's thankful beyond words for everything his partner has done.

The former Bachelor SA contestant previously dated Marisia van Wyk and later went Instagram official with Namibian model, Jo-Marie Harteveld, for a few months.

Social media users respond to his post

@Gracielacristinadichiaro said:

I'm glad Marc Buckner is well now. I hope you are happy, you have a beautiful woman to Lusilulu, to your beautiful mother, already is what you were looking for, so much love. ❤️ Friend, be very happy. Love Marc and Ale.❤️"

chafinpatsy66 replied:

"So happy for you, Marc. Maybe one day I will find love again. My boyfriend died 3 weeks ago."

vladacape commented:

“Such a lovely couple, pure beauty! Your future babies will be the most gorgeous little humans ever.”😍

Alexsashaworld replied:

"Such a beautiful couple…🤗😍."

Nuts_aboutlife said:

"Enjoy your happiness, when it comes it’s the most precious part of your existence 👏👏👏🥰."

