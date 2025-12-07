Former Muvhango actress Khanyi Mbau shared a photo of herself with her daughter on social media this weekend in Polokwane

The former The Wife actress was joined by her daughter, Khanukani Mbau, during her Netflix event in Limpopo on Saturday, 6 December 2025

Mbau recently surprised South Africans when she paid tribute to her ex-husband and baby daddy, Mandla Mthembu

Khanyi Mbau posts latest photos with her daughter in Limpopo. Images: MbauReloaded

Award-winning media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau shared the latest photo of herself and her daughter online when she attended a Netflix event in Polokwane.

The actress previously made headlines when she congratulated her daughter, Khanukani Mbau, who passed her matric with flying colours.

The Meet the Khumalos actress shared photos of her weekend in Polokwane on her Instagram account on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

"Thank you, Polokwane, we are surely out of the office, @netflixsa. Happiness in abundance 🫴🏽🤍✨," she wrote.

"When my daughter literally becomes my bestie," she captioned her photos with her daughter.

Social media responds to Mbau and her daughter's pics

@GloryThundu said:

"Last time I checked, her daughter was a black beauty."

@Ngema_Sthembiso wrote:

"Did her daughter bleach her skin too?"

@DieStreetKid replied:

"So the daughter is bleaching her skin, too? "

@PhiNdie57 responded:

"Nah, the daughter looks like Kelly."

@justnyoo reacted:

"She is a beautiful young lady. I hope a gene of wanting to be Chinese doesn't overpower the Mthembu genes."

@Nanziwe14 said:

"But they were black nje...does money wash you kangaka so fast?'

@KeMariri wrote:

"Her mother is white; she is not."

@joanne_Wick replied:

"Most of these comments are brutal; we forget this is a woman who raised her child alone. Family can help here and there, but 18 years is not easy to do. Khanyi has been allowed to see her child grow in front of the nation. Let’s give flowers where they are due."

@joyBongie commented:

"She is her mother's daughter."

@ZenzeleKubheka said:

"They look beautiful. I wouldn't mind being a stepdad, but I can't afford."

@hallo_life responded:

"They are both expensive, you can smell money over them, I feel for the brother....yena aya kwinii," (where was he going?)

@Godkindabouy wrote:

"Let’s face it, Khanyi Mbuai’s style of parenting is not popular, but it’s cool, she’s every kid’s dream mum… God find your true passion, Khanz."

@sindisramos said:

"Khanyi’s daughter is gorgeous.'

@Hlehle__M replied:

"What? Y'all look like sisters. When did she get this big?"

@papito_ray reacted:

"You are refusing to age. You’re starting to look like her big sister. An ageless queen, point us to the fountain of youthfulness. She’s so pretty."

Khanyi Mbau shares the latest photo with her daughter in Limpopo. Images: Mbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau reacts to ex-husband Mandla Mthembu’s death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau responded to the passing of her daughter's father, Mandla Mthembu.

Mthembu passed away on Sunday, 21 September 2025, at the age of 68 years, from stroke complications.

South Africans previously took to social media to react to the popular businessman's death.

