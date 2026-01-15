On Monday, 12 January 2026, Kenny Kunene reached a major milestone in his DJ and music career by securing a major deal with an international record label

The partnership launched with the release of Kenny Kunene's new single Hamba , featuring Soulful G and Theology HD

Kunene confirmed the deal in an interview, expressing excitement about the deal, revealing who facilitated it

Kenny Kunene inked a deal with a major record company.

Patriotic Alliance politician Kenny Kunene recently celebrated a milestone in his fledgling career as a DJ after penning a major distribution deal with a renowned record label.

Some netizens probably thought that the release of his song was a one-time thing but 2026 looks like the year that Kenny Kunene’s music career takes off after his record label, RMK Music, secured a distribution deal with international powerhouse Virgin Music Group.

On Monday, 12 January 2026, Virgin Music South Africa announced on its official Facebook page that it had signed a deal with Kunene’s RMK Music. The global giant shared some of the specifics of the deal. The post was captioned:

“We’re excited to announce that #KennyKunene’s RMK Music Agency has officially partnered with Virgin Music Group SA on a global distribution deal. ❤️‍🔥Our partnership kicks off with the release of their brand-new single 'Hamba', featuring Soulful G and Theology HD, is Out Now! RMK Music is committed to empowering new and established talent by supporting their music industry education, business development, and a strong focus on mental health and wellness.”

What did Kenny Kunene say after signing the Virgin Music Group deal?

In an interview with TshisaLive, Kenny Kunene confirmed signing the global distribution deal with Virgin Music South Africa. He expressed excitement about how the deal would impact his career as a musician.

“RMK has signed with Virgin Music Group for distribution. I am one of the artists signed to RMK; as you may know, we’ve dropped a single, 'Hamba', with Theology HD and Soulful G. We are very glad and excited by this move,” said Kunene.

Kunene, who is also the owner of a media company, emphasised the impact the deal with Virgin Music South Africa would have on his and other RMK Music artists’ careers.

“I think Virgin Music Group gives opportunities to upcoming artists but also to music stables that speak (to the) development of artists,” he added.

Kenny Kunene credited his wife and RMK Music CEO Nonkululeko Kunene for facilitating the deal with Virgin Music.

“The CEO of RMK, Ms Nonkululeko Kunene, has spearheaded this move. She’s leading all of us,” he added.

