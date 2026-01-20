Singer Dinky Kunene revealed why she stepped away from the music scene for several years, citing frustrating contract issues and the desire to focus on raising her son

The Wena Dali hitmaker told TshisaLIVE she felt creatively blocked and emotionally drained by industry politics and unfair deals

Now back with new music on the way, Dinky says motherhood gave her clarity and strength to return on her own terms

Dinky Kunene opened up about her music hiatus. Images: dinkykunene

Source: Instagram

South African singer Dinky Kunene has broken her silence about the years she spent away from the spotlight, explaining that a combination of bad contracts, creative stagnation and the demands of motherhood led her to press pause on her music career.

In a candid interview with TshisaLIVE published on 20 January 2026, the vocalist, who previously revealed her real name to Briefly News, shared that she felt trapped by the music business after early success.

She said:

"I was signed to deals that didn’t allow me to grow creatively."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She added:

"There were restrictions on what I could release, how I could present myself, and even the money wasn’t coming through the way it should."

The constant battles left her feeling disillusioned. Rather than forcing music that no longer felt authentic, Dinky chose to step back and prioritise her young son.

She explained that motherhood changed everything for her, explaining:

"I needed to be present for him, and honestly, I needed to heal from what the industry had put me through."

Dinky Kunene finds strength in stepping away

During her hiatus, Dinky focused on family, personal growth, and quietly working on herself.

She admitted there were moments she questioned whether she would ever return to music, reflecting:

"I wondered if people still remembered me, or if I still had something to say."

She explained that time away gave her clarity. She realised that she wanted to make music again, but only on her terms, free from exploitative contracts and pressure to fit in.

Now, with new music in the pipeline, Dinky says she’s excited to reintroduce herself to fans.

"This time it’s different. I’m older, wiser, and I know exactly who I am and what I want to say."

Dinky Kunene's new chapter for the singer

Dinky first rose to prominence in the early 2010s with her soulful voice and empowering lyrics.

Her song, Wena Dali, became a street anthem, and she was seen as one of the promising female vocalists of recent years.

But behind the success were struggles that many artists quietly face, unfavourable deals, delayed royalties and limited creative control.

Dinky's tease-return to music mirrors that of radio host Zola Mhlongo, who recently released a song.

Dinky Kunene's interview with the media teased a return to music. Image: dinkykunene

Source: Instagram

Sho Madjozi disappears from music as she embraces first-time motherhood

In an unrelated Briefly News report, singer Sho Madjozi had a similar experience as Dinky, going on a hiatus, no new music, fewer public apperances and focusing on motherhood.

The Huku hitmaker opened up about the concept of being a "choice mom", saying that her parenthood was planned.

Source: Briefly News