Exclusive: Dinky Kunene Chats About 'Idols SA' Experience, Shares Her Real Name

Dinky Kunene spoke to Briefly News about her Idols SA experience and her career in the music industry

The star, whose real name is Dalene Swartz, described herself as a songwriter, singer and vocalist

The talented singer said she doesn't consider herself a celebrity yet because she still has a long way to go in the entertainment space

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dinky Kunene has revealed that her real name is Dalene Swartz. The former Idols SA contestant recently had a exclusive chat with Briefly News.

Former Idols SA contestant Dinky Kunene has shared that her real name is Dalene Swartz. Image: @dinkykunene

Source: Instagram

In the exclusive interview, the singer said Dinky Kunene is just her stage name. The Amapiano vocalist has been on the singing competition twice. She made it to the Top 10 in 2019 and she was eliminated in the Top 16 in Season 14 of the show.

Dinky Kunene described herself as a singer, vocalist and songwriter. She also shared that she's interested in TV presenting. The star dropped her first single Live for Today back in 2017. Dinky also shared that she worked on MFR Souls featuring The Squad's hit titled Lalela.

Sharing her thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccination, Dinky said it's important to vaccinate in her line of work because she's always in contact with a lot of people especially when she's performing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I do have my reservations about it, but it is what it is."

The vocalist said she doesn't consider herself a celebrity yet because she's still not reached her full potential. She reiterated that she has to "level up" before she can say she's a celeb because she has not had a number one record yet.

Speaking of her experience on Idols SA, Dinky said it was very exhausting but a great opportunity for her to learn about the nitty-gritty of the music industry.

Watch the rest of the interview below:

Bonang Matheba lends her voice to A-Reece's new rap song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has landed a young feature in A-Reece's new hip-hop joint. The larger-than-life media personality's voice can be heard on the rapper's new track, Ridiculous.

The reality TV star has confirmed that she features on the young star's new song. A fan took to her timeline and asked if it was indeed the stunner's voice on the track.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the curious fan, the businesswoman responded:

"It is," along with three laughing emojis and a red heart.

SAHipHopMag reports that this is not the first time that Bonang features in a hip-hop joint. She also did a skit on Reason's album a while back.

Source: Briefly.co.za