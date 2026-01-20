Prince Kaybee’s Ex Zola Mhlongo Releases a Song, ‘Vuka’, While Juggling 'Metro FM' Breakfast Show
- Metro FM weekend breakfast host Zola Mhlongo has dropped her latest single, Vuka, solidifying her space in the music industry
- The singer described the track as a powerful wake-up call about self-belief and rising above challenges
- Zola recorded the song during a particularly emotional period and sees it as a personal reminder to keep pushing forward
Metro FM personality Zola Mhlongo is adding “recording artist” to her resume after releasing her debut single, Vuka.
The track, which dropped in mid-January 2026, arrives at a time when Zola is already commanding the airwaves every weekend on Metro FM’s breakfast show.
In an interview with Daily Sun, Zola explained that Vuka (meaning “wake up” in isiZulu) carries deep personal meaning.
She described it as a motivational anthem born out of moments when she needed to remind herself to rise, believe in her worth, and keep moving despite setbacks.
The song blends Afro-soul vibes with uplifting lyrics, aiming to inspire listeners facing their own battles.
Zola, whose Metro FM awards dress was designed by Somizi, shared that the recording process was emotional.
She said that she poured real-life experiences into the lyrics and delivery. She hopes the track will serve the same purpose for others that it did for her: a sonic push to get up and keep going.
Balancing radio and music dreams
Even while hosting the weekend breakfast slot on one of South Africa’s biggest radio stations, Zola decided the time was right to share her voice as a singer.
She told Daily Sun that juggling the two roles felt natural because both platforms let her connect with people and spread positivity.
The decision to release music now, she said, came from a place of finally feeling ready, both emotionally and creatively.
Vuka is her way of stepping fully into a dream she’s held for years.
About six years ago, the former Gagasi FM host and producer Prince Kaybee broke up while she was expecting a child with him.
A new chapter for the media personality
Zola Mhlongo first gained widespread recognition through her high-profile relationship with Prince Kaybee.
Since their breakup, she has built her own path in media, becoming a familiar and loved voice on Metro FM.
The release of Vuka marks her most significant personal creative milestone to date.
Zola Mhlongo flaunts her son online
Apart from the limelight of showbiz, the radio host took to her Instagram page to share a cute video of her son, Mmino Milani, addressing the audience in a childlike, playful manner while she appeared next to him.
The lighthearted video showed her son, Mmino Milani, holding a Mercedes car key, which happens to be a vehicle brand that's his father's stated favourite.
This precious moment highlighted not only the bond between a mother and son but also reflected a connection to his father's passion for the luxury vehicle brand.
Zola Mhlongo shares what it's like to co-parent with Prince Kaybee
In a previous report by Briefly News, Zola spoke about her relationship with Prince Kaybee and how she would never deny him access.
She also shared how co-parenting has been with Prince Kaybee and described it as an ongoing learning process.
