Maskandi legendary star Phuzekhemisi has lent his voice to the debate about illegal immigration

The singer insists that undocumented immigrants should migrate to South Africa legally and not illegally

Phuzekhemisi clarified his stance amid the growing controversy surrounding his previous comments

South African musician Phuzekhemisi has spoken out about where he stands on the burning topic of illegal immigration.

The Maskandi star opened up to TshisaLIVE about what he thinks should be done to curb the issue of illegal migrants coming to South Africa without proper documentation.

Phuzekhemisi speaks out

The guitarist said his main concern is that illegal occupants in Mzansi pose a serious threat when crime is allegedly committed. Phuzekhemisi told the news publication that they cannot be traced by law enforcement, and that is very worrisome.

“When they do illegal activities in the country, they aren’t traceable, and that is my worry every day,” he was quoted as saying.

The Ipolotiki singer has been very vocal about his support for Operation Dudula and similar movements, which seek to bring attention to illegal immigrants.

His solution? Well, he reckons that those undocumented foreigners should return to their home and only come back to South Africa when they have the proper papers.

Fans have been warning the singer not to be too vocal about this, fearing that he might lose out on international gigs. However, he said that his papers are in order, so he does not fear anything hindering his ability to tour globally.

King Misuzulu's remarks ignite Mzansi

Another public figure who spoke about illegal immigrants was King Misuzulu. The Zulu King called for a national discussion on illegal immigration, saying he wants people to be responsible.

Insisting that his message was not driven by hate, Misuzulu said, “Our sisters, we are being hurt by you and your love for foreigners,” the King said, drawing both murmurs and applause from the crowd.

He also touched on children born to South Africans and foreign nationals, he added, “What can we say? We have to call them our nephews. We must sit down as a nation and figure out how to deal with this. Even if my nephew is fathered by a foreigner, the child must remain, and the foreigner must go,” he said.

This follows the intense standoff between locals and parents whose kids are enrolled at Addingron Primary School in Durban.

In another address, he said, “Everyone has a home they can go back to, but for us South Africans, this country is our only home. We cannot just leave and go somewhere else.”

March in March leader goes to police

In a previous report from Briefly News, this morning, the leader of the March and March Movement was expected to hand herself over to police in Durban after being sought for allegedly inciting public violence.

In a statement, the movement said, "We will not stop fighting until our people are free and liberated from the modern-day occupation of their country by criminals from all over the world."

