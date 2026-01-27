Sisa Hewana has become the talk of Mzansi thanks to his chilling portrayal of Hlathi on Inimba , a character viewers love to hate

The actor explained that he deliberately makes Hlathi cold and emotionless on screen because that is exactly what makes people despise him

He told Daily Sun that the role is “very rewarding” and that the strong negative reactions prove he is doing his job well

Sisa Hewana explained why playing the most hated man on 'Inimba' is so rewarding. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Sisa Hewana is currently one of the most talked-about actors in South Africa, and it’s because everyone hates his character.

In an interview with Daily Sun, the star opened up about playing Hlathi on Inimba, the e.tv telenovela that has kept viewers glued to their screens.

Hlathi is widely regarded as the most hated man on the show right now, and Sisa says that is exactly the point.

He explained:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I make him cold and emotionless on screen because that is what makes people hate him."

Adding:

"The fact that viewers react so strongly shows that the character is working, and that is very rewarding for me as an actor.”

Why the hate feels like a compliment

Sisa revealed that he enjoys seeing the passionate responses from the public.

When people message him, calling Hlathi every name under the sun or venting about the character’s latest cruel move, he takes it as proof that he has successfully brought the role to life.

He added that playing a villain you are meant to despise is one of the most satisfying challenges an actor can take on, adding that this is especially true when the audience believes the character so deeply that they carry real anger toward him long after the credits roll.

A deliberate performance choice

According to Sisa, there is nothing accidental about how unlikeable Hlathi is.

Every blank stare, every calculated line, every moment of cruelty has been carefully crafted to make viewers feel exactly what the writers and producers intended: pure dislike.

That level of hatred, he says, is the highest form of validation an actor can receive when playing the bad guy.

Who is Sisa Hewana?

Sisa is a South African actor, voice artist, and musician, best known for his roles in popular South African television productions.

He gained prominence in 2010 when he won a nationwide talent search competition to join the long-running SABC3 soap opera Isidingo, where he played the character Skhumbuzo "Ace" Nzimande (a former soccer star turned presenter).

He was born on February 21, 1983, and is originally from Gqeberha.

His role on Inimba is by far the most talked-about. His performance as Hlathi has been widely praised for being believable and powerful, with many fans calling for him to receive award recognition (like at the SAFTAs), even as the character himself draws strong reactions.

Sisa Hewana gained prominence in 2010 when he won a nationwide talent search competition. Image: Sisa Hewana

Source: Instagram

Inimba fans appreciate Zenande Mfeyana

Sisa is evidently surrounded by pure talent, which likely rubs off on him in his established and fan-favourite role on Inimba. Fans recently praised another actor on the show, Zenande.

A previous Briefly News report published that fans of the actress and the show showed appreciation to Zenande on social media for aceing her role as Thumeka.

Source: Briefly News