United States rapper Doja Cat was announced as one of the musicians who will perform at the Global Citizen Move Afrika concert in South Africa next month

Her father, Dumisani Dlamini, claims he will finally meet Doja Cat when she visits South Africa next month

When contacted for details of the meeting, his manager, Mapule Mulelu, confirmed that the father and daughter will definitely meet

Doja Cat and Dumisani Dlamini scheduled to reunite. Image: official_dumisanidlamini/Instagram, Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF

Veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini claims that he and his estranged daughter, the United States rapper Doja Cat, are finally set to meet.

This follows confirmation that Doja Cat will be performing at the Global Citizen Move Afrika concert. Doja Cat was previously billed to perform at Hey Neighbour, which the organisers later cancelled.

Now, Doja Cat is expected to meet with her father, Dumisani Dlamini, when she performs in South Africa next month.

Doja Cat finally gets to meet her dad in SA

When contacted by Daily Sun for comment, Dumisani Dlamini referred the publication to his management team.

"For now, I’m not giving any comment about that matter, but my management will make the comments," he said.

Dlamini’s manager, Mapule Mulelu, confirmed to the publication that the legendary actor and his daughter would meet when she comes to South Africa to perform at the Global Citizen Move Afrika concert next month.

Mapule Mulelu did not share the details of when and how father and daughter would meet, but said it would be a surprise.

"For now, I can say they will definitely meet, definitely, and it will be just a surprise," she said.

Doja Cat opens up about childhood and SA dad ‘abandoning’ her

Doja Cat has never shied away from opening up about her estranged relationship with her South African father, Dumisani Dlamini.

During a podcast interview that premiered on Friday, 3 October 2025, Doja Cat opened up about her tough childhood and being raised by a single parent.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker accused her South African dad, Dumisani Dlamini, of abandoning her. She further spoke about how proud and grateful she is for her mother, who raised her and her four siblings alone.

"I had a fun childhood, I had a very tough childhood. I think growing up with like a single mother is a hard thing to do, and she had five kids. I could never," she said about her mother.

Doja Cat revealed how she managed to lose weight. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety

How Doja Cat managed to lose weight

In other news, Doja Cat opened up about how she managed to lose weight.

In a 2024 article, Briefly News reported that Doja Cat shared how she managed to lose 20 pounds. At the time the article was written, Doja Cat weighed about 120 pounds (54 kg), down from 140 pounds.

The multi-talented artist has always been candid about her weight loss journey. In a previous Instagram live, she discussed her workout routine, which includes weightlifting, kettlebell swings, and squats.

How many children does Dumisani Dlamini have?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Dumisani Dlamini got candid about having many children, including his famous daughter.

Dumisani Dlamini spoke in an interview about his other kids and was mercilessly dragged for being a deadbeat dad. Mzansi called the Sarafina! actor out for seemingly abandoning his children and bragging about it.

