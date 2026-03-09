Limpopo-born actress and content creator, Mogau Keebine, recently had social media buzzing when she shared a video of herself in her village

Keebine, who plays Mapitsi Maputla on the soapie, previously posted photos of herself eating mangoes

Fans of the soapie and actress commented on her recent video on social media on Sunday, 8 March 2026

'Skeem Saam's Mogau Keebine's video in Limpopo causes a buzz on the internet. Images: SkeemSaam3

Popular Skeem Saam actress Mogau Keebine, who plays Mapitsi Maputla, recently shared a video of herself in Limpopo following viral mango photos on social media.

Keebine previously trended on social media when she defended her character, Mapitsi Maputla, on the show.

The star's character dissapointed Skeem Saam fans when she cheated on her husband and had an affair with DJ Thomas.

The actress who plays Mapitsi Maputla on Skeem Saam posted a video of herself on her X account in Limpopo on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

Keebine captioned the clip: "The struggle is real! Please pray for me #struggle #artist #rural #mapitsi."

In the video, the actress says: "Hi guys, I don't normally respond to these things, but I just wanted to address.... The struggle is real, kea sokola ka nnete (I am really struggling). Mango efedile, reshetse kadi guava feela (my mangoes are finished, we are only left with guava's). Kea lekgopela guys, nrapeleng, ake tsebe ko surviva jwang ke sena di mango," (please pray for me, I dunno how I am going to survive without mangoes.)

The talented actress also shares that she'll only be able to slaughter chickens from now on.

Skeem Saam fans react to the video

@Luckyboii4 said:

"With that flawless, healthy skin and pure white eyeballs, Nah Mapitsi tlogela maka monn."

@mogau_pm reacted:

"Lol… I blame the homegrown fruits for the skin… but eish I forgot that they make me look bad."

@TumeloVusi wrote:

"I saw the post yesterday, and I laughed because I'm from the rural Bushbuckridge. Agona tlala (there's no hunger) during summer, we flex with fruits from the trees."

The actress @mogau_pm responded:

"Lol, people don’t realise that all you need are your hands and land in the rurals, we plant our food here!"

When @CoachTshidi told the actress:

"Sesi refe Capitec re romele sengwe nyana kamo re a rapela, kamo re a thuša," (Sister, give us your account number, so we can send something. We are praying, but also wanna help).

The star @mogau_pm replied:

"And make sure it’s over R1k, or else you don’t really care."

@Ounalypse wrote:

"Once saw you at some certain Food lovers - stone throw to Urban brew ntoni ntoni... should I see you again I'll get a whole crate of mangoes for you."

The Skeem Saam star @mogau_pm said:

"Yaaaaay! And Ah, you must hurry then cause mango season is almost done for real!"

@DeVoidxl replied:

"She's eating real mangoes, real guava, real chicken."

'Skeem Saam' actress Mogau Keebine says she's run out of Mangoes in Limpopo. Images: Mogaupm

