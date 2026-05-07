A new trailer for Londie London's reality TV show has dropped, and it seems as though Mzansi is warming up to it

Premiering on 21 May 2026 on Mzansi Magic, the reality show centres on the former Real Housewives of Durban star and her family

At first, some people were against this idea, whereas other social media users are starting to warm up to the idea of Londie having her own show

A new 'Life with Londie London' reality TV show trailer has dropped, and people are excited. Image: Londielondonofcficial

Source: Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Londie London has released a new trailer for her reality TV show, and Mzansi seems to have warmed up to it.

New trailer excites fans

Singer and businesswoman Londie London had announced her own reality TV show, Life With Londie, which is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic, and Mzansi was instantly bored.

Now, a new trailer has dropped, and some people are already marking their calendars. The show will air a week after Uthando Nes'thembu wraps up Season 9, and many people did not know how to feel about this one.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the trailer for Londie London's reality show.

@PhilMphela

"New show.Life With Londie. A new reality show featuring former Real Housewives Of Durban star and businesswoman, Londie London. Premieres Thursday, 21 May at 8PM on Mzansi Magic."

A new ‘Life With Londie’ trailer has been released. Image: Londielondonofficial

Source: Instagram

Mzansi seems to have changed its mind about Londie's show. Below are some of the positive reactions:

@Thee_Cherri shared:

"Gonna miss Mzumbe, but this looks like it's going to eat."

@IIshawnII20 joked:

"Love Londie down, maybe a different time slot? Then keep Mzumbe on our screens….where do I sign the petition, we are BUILDING here nina niyagwegwa."

@XolieMahlangu stated:

"I’m sorry, but this looks like it’s going to be good. We will be watching. This is good reality TV."

However, there are still people who are not camping for this, and they claim that it's Londie's behaviour that is to blame for this. Others are just really hooked on Uthando Nes'thembu.

@I_am_Bucie said:

"After she started that podcast and learned that she’s a bully, I’m not looking forward to this. To think I was a diehard Londie fan."

@Asa_khe replied:

"Eishh, I don’t think I’ll enjoy this. Seeing slay queens popping shampopos and riding ama viano is something I won’t enjoy. It should’ve been a YouTube vlog or something, because vele it’s giving “welcome back to my YouTube channel”!! Argha nie maan."

@NeliMsomi exclaimed:

"Hey @Mzansimagic, if you still want our coins, move Londie to another slot. Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm are reserved for istimela saseMzumbe!"

@Lefentje_m reacted:

"Can they put it on pause and continue with #UthandoNesthembu? We have too many issues to still get through in Mzumbe."

Londie Londo responds to Dineo Moloisane backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London explained why she dissed socialite Dineo Moloisane during an episode of Podcast and Chill in April.

Addressing the comments on Read The Room, the reality TV star also blamed Sol Phenduka and Nota Baloyi.

Source: Briefly News