Zikhona Sodlaka has scored a major global signing with a New York-based company, operating in South Africa

The former The Wife star has signed with Rebelle Management, joining a growing list of South African talent in the company

Sodlaka has hinted at something major in the works as she spoke about this new signing

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Zikhona Sodlaka has signed with a talent management company which is based in New York City. Image: zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Talented South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka has signed a major deal with an international talent management company based in New York City.

After scoring this major global signing with Rebelle Management, the former The Wife star hinted at cooking up something major under her sleeves.

What does this new signing mean for Zikhona?

Speaking about this major signing, Zikhona Sodlaka said she and Rebelle spoke the same language from the moment they engaged.

“Rebelle understood my vision from the first conversation, both as an actor and as a producer. It takes a trained eye with a bold take on success to take on talent such as myself. I'm ready for what comes next, and this is the right team to build it with.”

The announcement was made on Rebelle Management's Instagram account on Friday, 4 July 2026. The company, which is based in New York City and has local operations in Johannesburg, hailed Zikhona for her contributions in the arts, which span decades and have earned her accolades along the way.

"Rebelle Management South Africa is pleased to announce the signing of Zikhona Sodlaka to our Film & Television roster. Across two decades on screen and stage, Zikhona has built one of the most respected bodies of work in South African entertainment," they wrote.

Zikhona has made her mark on hit TV productions such as Tsha Tsha to acclaimed turns in Igazi, The Wife, Generations, Blood & Water, and Gqeberha: The Empire. It was a pivotal moment in her career when she walked away with the Best Actress award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

"A SAFTA and Naledi Award winner, her range moves from her breakout in the Emmy-nominated Tsha Tsha...She is also the founder of Zikhona Sodlaka Productions, developing and producing stories rooted in authentic South African life. Welcome to #TeamRebelle."

Zikhona Sodlaka has scored a major signing woth an international talent management company. Image: zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Rebelle Management represents US and SA actors, musicians, and content creators across, with notable names including Kim Jayde, Prince Grootboom, Lunathi Mampofu, Nox Dlamini, and Filah Lah Lah.

Tanisha Colon-Bibb, the Founder of Rebelle Management, said they are committed to taking her career to newer and greater heights.

“Our job is to make sure the next phase of her career, on screen and behind the camera, is positioned with the ambition it deserves.”

Zikhona responds to Mfundi Vundla's interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zikhona Sodlaka and Zolisa Xaluva addressed Mfundi Vundla's claims about firing 16 Generations actors.

The TV producer recently surprised South Africans when he broke his silence about the axed cast members. One of the things Zikhona and her former colleague Zolisa mentioned was that Mfundi lied about the cast demanding royalties from him.

Source: Briefly News