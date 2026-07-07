Popular radio and TV broadcaster Penny Lebyane stunned in a new hot swimsuit picture

Lebyane never shies away from flaunting her body and has been working hard at the gym

Some social media users gushed over Penny, with some saying they love her confidence, while others remember her spat with Nota Baloy

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Penny Lebyane looked stunning in her white swimsuit. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Trust veteran media personality Penny Lebyane to shake up the internet with her stunning swimsuit pictures.

Just recently, the former radio presenter showed off some skin as she flaunted her hot bod. A fan could not help but gush over Penny Lebyane, shining the light on her confidence and beauty.

Penny Lebyane stuns in new swimsuit snap

X user @nonkululeko1402 reshared the photo of Penny Lebyane in her white swimsuit, saying her confidence exudes through her photos.

"I love how confident she is in her own skin, at her age," she wrote.

This would not be the first time Penny shook up the internet with her photos wearing less clothes than usual.

After celebrating a trip around the sun, she posted a similar photo wearing a red swimsuit. She thanked her supporters and followers for the kind birthday wishes, little did she know that controversial podcaster Nota Baloyi would target her and troll her.

"She says thank you for all the birthday messages on 25th Dec… it’s really hard to celebrate a birthday on Christmas Day but ya she can handle anything hence she’s still celebrating and accepting all birthday gifts throughout till next 25th of December."

Nota warned Penny that her teenage son at the time would not appreaciate seeing pictures of her in that manner. He said this is one of the things that make teenagers lose respect for their elders.

"What’s the difference between your 18-year-old son having his peers see his “mom” thirst trapping & a grown woman sleeping with 15-year-olds? Why not post your birthday cards? Why thirst trap at all? Ama2000 are not supposed to see you as competition if they’re to ever respect you!"

However, Penny did not back down and she defended herself from Nota's harsh words.

Mzansi gushes over Peny Lebyane

Apart from the negative comments from people who think like Nota, some people gushed over Penny.

@Randy_nzhula gushed:

"She is hotter than Musina's weather during summer."

@Goetsimang4 stated:

"She has the body and skin is skinning."

@ManqobaMbuli_ shared:

"Stay away from older women, they said. But look how gorgeous they are."

@ghostinheel said:

"That’s what I want for myself."

@Visagie_mle said:

"Ageing like fine wine."

Tebogo Thobejane's hot snap stuns Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Tebogo Thobejane has shared some sound advice to women who are focused on a weight loss regimen.

The former Muvhango star shared her progress and how much weight she has shed, and listed the things that made this possible. Her fans and followers gathered to gush over Tebogo Thobejane, saying she looked stunningly beautiful.

Source: Briefly News