Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi is about to spill all the tea in a proposed reality TV show that no one saw coming

Phil Mphela shared the inside information on social media, claiming Sithelo has already pitched the idea to channels

The people of Mzansi, at least those who know who Sithelo is, feel that this might not be the best move for her

Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi is opening her doors to fans. Reality TV is where it is at and Sithelo wants a piece of this pie.

Looks like Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi is ready to allow her fans to catch a glimpse into her private life. Image: @_sithelo and @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

From Kelly Khumalo to DJ Zinhle, all the biggest names in the Mzansi entertainment scene are boarding the reality TV train. Multiple streams of income is where it is at.

Entertainment tea spiller Phil Mphela took to social media to share that Sithelo is hustling hard to make the dream of her very own reality TV show become a reality.

Apparently, the good sis has made her pitch and now it is just a matter of time, as reported by ZAlebs.

Phil posted:

While some people are not even sure who Sithelo is, others feel that if she is not even okay with having social media, a reality TV show is definitely not the way to go about letting your walls down. It seems like it's a no from the majority of peeps.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@thando__mbuyisa said:

“Unless they spice her life up, she’s got no tangible nor reasonable content to draw a crowd ”

@PalesaN_ said:

“At least she has enough content for one season, and by content I mean being Andile's baby mama.”

@keleytumi said:

“She kept her life private, why reality show she couldn't even confirm if she was dating Andile, is she ready for tweeter? Love her, she is beautiful ❤️”

@nduuh_wheels said:

@NombusoTheEmpr1 said:

