Anybody who is trying to make it big yearns for the day that their social media handle gets that beautiful blue tick next to it

Prince Kaybee has been in the industry for a few years now but found himself being overtaken by newbie Unle Waffle's in the verification line

While Uncle Waffles celebrated her blue tick, fans could not shake the fact that the Charlotte hitmaker was still patiently waiting for his

Blue ticks are social media's way of telling you that you are in fact a big deal. Uncle Waffles recently celebrated her Twitter being decorated with that famous verification stamp but fans remained stuck on the fact that she got it before Prince Kaybee.

Prince Kaybee is still waiting patiently for his blue tick while Uncle Waffle's celebrates hers. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @unclewaffffles

Source: Instagram

IOL reported that internet sensation Uncle Waffles is officially a verified hun. The dancing DJ took the country by storm with her insane set videos and the Twitter peeps wanted to let her know that she truly is who she thinks she is.

While Uncle Wafles celebrated her blue badge, Prince Kaybee fans could not rest thinking she beat the DJ to being verified on Twitter. The timeline went crazy as tweeps learnt the news. The Gugulethu hitmaker could not let it go either.

He sarcastically commented:

"They don’t verify upcoming artists…"

One fan even thought to advise him to change his name and dance a little so the officials can reconsider him for a blue tick.

