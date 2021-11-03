Prince Kaybee has shared a lit video of upcoming DJ Cundas Nels rocking the DJ booth while topless

The way the energetic Cundas Nels mixed his music while busting major moves impressed the Hosh hitmaker

The award-winning music producer said sometimes it doesn't matter what type of music a DJ plays during a set but how they play it

Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to post a lit video of DJ Cundas Nels DJing topless at an epic gig. Most men at the venue were also hilariously not rocking tops.

Prince Kaybee posted an epic clip of Cundas Nels Djing topless at a packed gig.

Source: UGC

Cundas Nels was behind the DJ booth playing a hot tune by Trust SA titled In My Space. Cundas was definitely in his space in the clip as he looked comfortable playing at the packed venue while showing off his belly.

The crowd went cray-cray when Cundas mixed the track in his own unique style while busting a move. This impressed Prince Kaybee. He took to Instagram to share the video of Cundas Nels doing what he is known for. The Hosh hitmaker captioned the video:

"It's not what you play, it's how you play it…"

The star's fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Most were impressed by Cundas Nels' skills when he's behind the booth.

christelle30529 said:

"Am I the only one watching this clip over and over again."

tondo_tt wrote:

"I enjoyed that 20 seconds."

mr_snibes wrote:

"This is what I call fun!!! The naked DJ is on fire."

tshidi_molema commented:

"@cundasnels Big ups. Your shows are always amazing."

kwane_.molepo said:

"Now this is a vibe."

orapeleng_m_ added:

"I get you but what you’re playing also matters."

Mzansi seemingly over Uncle Waffles' "boring" dance move

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over one of her dance move when she's behind the DJ booth.

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same move. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips.

They were reacting to another video of the star which was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many shared that her style is now " boring".

Source: Briefly.co.za