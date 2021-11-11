Reatlegile Gopane is still facing some backlash for the defamatory allegations he made against amapiano producer JazziQ on his podcast

The Everything South African Music host claimed that JazziQ had a hand in the death of amapiano legends Mpura and Killer Kau

Jazzi was not about to sit back while such heavy allegations were being made against him, so he allegedly slapped Rea with a hefty lawsuit

Rea Gopane seems to love being on bad terms with Mzansi celebs. Now that his drama with Bonang has died down, he is already on to his next victim. JazziQ however, was not one to be messed with. The producer sent him a message that he will never forget.

The South African reports that podcaster Rea Gopane hopped on one of his episodes of Everything South African Music and accused JazziQ of foul play when it comes to the death of Amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura.

Jazzi did not take likely to being accused of killing the two boys to further his career as a producer and so he saw the best way to protect his name and rid him of the false accusations was the take legal action against Rea.

As if being sued by JazziQ was not enough to make Rea never want to speak about him again, in one of the most recent episodes of his podcast, he shared how much he was sued for. TimesLIVE reports that Gopane claims that the allegations he made have cost him R1 million.

Even with the lawsuit, the podcaster still refuses to apologise to JazziQ but instead offered some lamenting words to the families involved. He said:

"As everything was happening I did feel obliged to send apologies to everyone that was involved in the accident. I do feel like I should send an apology to their families ... the wounds are still fresh."

