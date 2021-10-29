Mr JazziQ Takes Legal Action Against Rea Gopane, SA Reacts: "Akezwa Lomfana"

Mr JazziQ has decided to take legal action against Rea Gopane after he alleged that the music producer played a role in the death of Mpura and Killer Kau

Killer Kau and Mpura, who were JazziQ's friends and industry mates, passed away in a horrific accident a while back

Social media users shared mixed reactions to JazziQ's statement and feel that Rea doesn't listen because he's always in trouble

JazziQ has taken legal action against Rea Gopane after he made serious accusations against him. The podcaster and his Everything South African Music crew alleged that the Amapiano music producer had a role in the recent death of Mpura and Killer Kau.

Mr JazziQ has taken legal action against Rea Gopane. Image: @mrjazziq, @reagopane

Source: Instagram

Rea reportedly shared that JazziQ allegedly sacrificed the young yanos artists so that his career will boom. Rea alleged that JazziQ has been popping ever since the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Mpura and Kau.

According to TshisaLIVE, the opinionated podcaster lambasted the Mzansi entertainment industry for not acting against JazziQ.

ZAlebs reports that JazziQ's lawyers issued a statement on Thursday denying Rea's "worrisomely inaccurate" claims.

"The allegations are void of any form of truth and are harmful."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the statement shared on Twitter by JazziQ. Check out some of the comments below:

@Boipelo_NM said:

"Rea should be catching hands and stop receiving statements."

@Nicole_Nxumalo wrote:

"Imagine using someone's name and such a sensitive topic for clout/15 minutes of fame. This one must be not be invited to any family gatherings, otherwise he will air out everyone's dirty laundry."

@Boity_Sithole commented:

"They must catch especially Rea, akezwa lomfana (this boy is stubborn). Looks like Bonang didn't do anything to him, because he's still continuing."

@j_manyaka said:

"Where there is smoke there is fire. He can't just create so much lies out of the blue...! And even you majita you cannot defend something u know nothing about!"

@dehiitman_ added:

"It was intentional, all of it is for the growth of their channel."

Source: Briefly.co.za