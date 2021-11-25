Sello Maake Ncube has been divorced for well over five years now and is still fighting for the estate with his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni

Sello has been enjoying the honeymoon phase after recently married the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony all the way in Ethiopia

His newlywed bliss was interrupted by his ex-wife slapping him with a fat lawsuit to demand what she didn't get in the divorce

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sello Maake Ncube has barely been married for a month and his honeymoon has been interrupted by ex-wife drama. The veteran actor returned from his Ethiopian wedding to a lawsuit from Palesa Mboweni demanding what is rightfully hers.

Sello Maake Ncube has been sued by his ex-wife. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reported Sello his new wife Pearl were celebrating a year together. The celeb is head over heels in love with his lucky lady and thanks his lucky stars that he was given a second chance at love after his divorce five years ago.

OKMzansi reported that his ex-flame has come back to claim what was rightfully hers from the divorce. Sello and Palesa Mboweni were married in community of property but when they went their separate ways, she did not get a cent.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The ex-wife has slapped Maake with legal papers asking him pay R213 000, which includes spousal maintenance and the division of their Soweto estate as well as the cellphone bills from her organising the legal help.

The actor has responded saying that finances are a bit tough at the moment. Sello Maake Ncube says that the pandemic has stopped him from working, so he has no way of paying spousal support. He said:

"I'm maintained by my wife. I'm not working, it's difficult now, especially because of Covid-19."

Halala: Sello Maake kaNcube makes his bae his wife in intimate ceremony in Ethiopia

Briefly News reported that Former The Queen actor Sello Maake kaNcube has officially tied the knot. The thespian has been head-over-heels in love with his partner Pearl and decided to put a ring on it in August this year. The couple sprinted to the altar just shortly after.

In August, News24 reported that the thespian got down on one knee and asked his longtime partner for her hand in marriage.

ZAlebs reports that the actor was dropping hints about getting married all over social media just a day before he and Pearl made it official. His hint was so cryptic that a few followers even though he was announcing a move out of the country.

Source: Briefly.co.za