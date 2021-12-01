Gigi Lamayne and the infamous Inno Morolong were involved in a spicy social media dispute where Inno accused the rapper of stealing her man

After Inno got on the web and called Gigi by every name imaginable, the rapper took legal action and decided to sue her for reputational damage

The two seemed to have ironed out their differences until Gigi made it public that she will not be dropping her case and still expects Inno to pay up

Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne lit up the internet with their boyfriend drama last week. The rapper was not going to stand for being bullied and ridiculed under false pretences, so she slapped the socialite with a fat lawsuit. Days after it seemed like things were looking well between the two, Gigi shared that nothing has changed from her side.

TimesLIVE reported that Inno hopped on her social media and decided to throw all kinds of slander towards Gigi Lamayne. Inno blamed the Temptation Island star for coming between her and a boyfriend on several occasions.

As if the homewrecking allegations weren't enough, Morolong continued on to call Gigi out of her name. The rapper was not going to stand for her name being dragged in the dirt, so she sued Inno for reputational damage.

Inno was given two options, either she pays the million rands or she faces jail time. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that days after the incident blew up, a video of Gigi and Inno burying the hatchet did its rounds on the web. Lamayne later came out and said the video was staged and she will not be backing down.

The rapper took to Twitter to share her feelings. In her since-deleted tweet, she wrote:

"The video y’all saw of me saying ‘chomi’ etc was just that blackmail. I should’ve just told the truth. I’m sorry it came to this,” she wrote. “I’m going to have to continue with a case with additional charges. I know better now and I’m sorry."

Gigi has been scorned by Inno's acts and plans on making this a lesson for anyone else who ever thinks of pulling a similar stunt with her. Even after breaking down on the internet because of the incident, she's kept her word and is sticking to her actions.

