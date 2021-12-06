Amanda du Pont shook the country when she shared a video detailing the abuse she suffered in the two years she was in a relationship with Jub Jub

The You Promised to Marry Me host has been trending ever since news of his interview with MacG broke and many women have since come out with claims against him

Jub Jub has released a statement with an apology to Amanda du Pont for the things he said about her on Podcast and Chill

Jub Jub has broken his silence since Amanda du Pont shared her abuse story. The media personality and the Moja Love star have been trending for days and cancel culture has already taken its course. Jub Jub has shared a statement addressing Amanda.

Jub Jub has apologised to Amanda du Pont for the things he said about her in his interview. Image: @official_jubjub and @amandadupont

ZAlebs reports that Jub Jub has apologised to Amanda du Pont for the manner in which he spoke about their relationship on MacG's Podcast and Chill. The actress was humiliated by the reality show hosts words. She later came out with a video telling her version of events and things turned ugly.

Days later Jub Jub took to Instagram to release a statement about the things he said during his sit down with Mac G. The media personality turned off the comments for the post. His apology read:

"I have taken some time to re-watch the interview and reflect on my words specifically my exchange with MacG regarding Ms Amanda Du Pont. It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with Ms Du Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident."

Jub Jub scandal has divided the internet with social media becoming a battleground

Briefly News reported that netizens were disturbed by the whole Jub Jub situation that caused a massive rift on the internet between those who defend the hip hop artist and those who demonise him.

People are drawing lines in the sand as they state their positions on the scandal surrounding Jub Jub.

With the recent post by Amanda Du-Pont on her social media page followed by Masechaba Ndlovu's accusations, Moja Love has dropped Jub Jub.

