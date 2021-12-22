Cassper Nyovest amps up trash talk ahead of Fame vs Clout fight with Slik Talk

Cassper Nyovest is finally getting his boxing match and the rapper is all about intimidation as he gears up to take on Slik Talk in the ring

The fight between Cass and Slik began as an internet war until Nyovest challenged the YouTuber to a real boxing match

With the fight just hours away, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker is talking all kinds of smack to try and get to his opponent

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest is taking a page from some of the worlds best boxers and bringing out his best trash talk to ruffle up Slik Talks feathers just moments before they take each other on. The YouTuber and the rapper will face each other in the ring tonight.

Cassper Nyovest is doubling down on the trash talk as he preps to take on Slik Talk in the boxing ring. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Just hours away from match time, Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk are all about the last-minute prep. Mufasa has taken the intimidation approach and his Twitter timeline is filling up with not so subtle jabs at Slik.

Followers are taking to Twitter to share who they're rooting for tonight and the numbers seem to be pretty even. More than anything, peeps are excited about the entertainment value of Fame vs Clout.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@kimo_Cpt said:

"This is going to be so entertaining. Sii On Tonight."

@MandlaMhlanga wrote:

"If Slik Talk wins this #FameVsClout fight... I don’t even wanna think about it."

@KabeloMohlah20 tweeted:

"If Don Billiato wins tonight I mute his name and the hashtag but if Slik Talk wins y'all will think I am his brother I am going to tweet about him until the 5th of January."

Cassper Nyovest has struggled for the longest time to find an opponent to face him in the ring. The South African reported that the decision to fight Slik Talk was made in late November after Cass grew tired of responding to the YouTuber on social media.

Mzansi hyped for Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's Fame vs Clout fight, extra R100k on the line

Briefly News reported that Mzansi cannot wait to watch Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match this Wednesday night, 22 December. The fight will be live on YouTube at 9 pm.

The wealthy rapper has offered to pay the opinionated YouTuber an extra R100 000 if he knocks him out during the highly-anticipated bout. Mufasa is still adamant that he'll knock Slik out.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker invited his fans to stream the fight so they can witness him throw his first knockout punch in the Fame vs Clout fight.

Source: Briefly.co.za