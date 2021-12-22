Daliwonga used the Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane drama as an opportunity to make another hit Amapiano song and missed the mark by a long shot

The singer's song made fun of the influencer's heartbreak, leaving a sour taste in many people's mouths as they accused Dali of clout chasing

The peeps have called the Amapiano star out for his behaviour but he is yet to respond to all of the claims being made against him

Daliwonga thought he would be making another hot track for Mzansi when instead he got accused of trying to gain from another person's loss. The singer made a song about Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane and peeps felt that there are better things to sing about.

Daliwonga is catching heat for his Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi diss track. Image: @daliwonga_sa, @andilempisane10 and @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Izolo hitmaker Daliwonga has been catching heat on social media for his latest track. The Amapiano personality tried to use the wave of Andile Mpisane's surprise engagement to Tamia Louw and Sithelo Shozi's heartache to make a hot single. It's safe to say that the song landed quite flat.

Twitter peeps put the singer on blast as they called on him to review his behaviour.

@SihleMthembuZA wrote:

"That Daliwonga song about Sithelo is bullying and professional attention-seeking. Real loser things."

@Yeezy_Drizzle said:

"No, this is cruelty at its best, haibooo."

@Siza-black tweeted:

"Haibo ladies! How were ya'll enjoying "shiyi'ndoda eDubai" so well but have a problem with this one? Akenimeni please! Snini nini ya'll were busy "nywe nywe RSthelly RSthelly" today you pretend to be sympathizing with her."

@MandisaAmahle added:

"LMAO sies this honestly doesn't even bang for yall to be asking about the release date Haibo."

Shauwn Mkhize, addresses allegations regarding Sithelo Shozi, Andile Mpisane wedding: “Both moved on”

Briefly News reported that it has been a weekend filled with baby mama drama Kwa MaMkhize. Andile Mpisane rocked the internet when he proposed to someone who so clearly was not Sithelo Shozi. Shauwn has set the record straight, killing all speculation.

After a whole weekend full of speculations, Shauwn Mkhize has taken to Instagram to clear up all rumours about her son Andile Mpisane's engagement to Tamia Louw.

The protective momma wrote a statement addressing every rumour circulating the web.

