Uncle Vinny is making trends on social media as peeps wonder if Mzansi's biggest hypeman still has a place in the industry

A video of Vinny in the club doing the famous Umlando Challenge with a very bored audience in the background sparked the conversation

Netizens are divided as some defend the young entertainer for finding what works for him and others feel Vinny should throw in the towel

Uncle Vinny has been having a rather tough time with crowds recently. The young performer rose to fame for his ability to bring an audience to life but his Umlando challenge shows that Vinny might just be losing his touch with the people.

The Twitter streets are torn as they argue over Uncle Vinny's recent struggle to entertain crowds. A video of the celeb's attempt to hype an audience with the Umlando Challenge falling flat is making its rounds and some feel it's time Uncle Vinny tries something new.

Tweeps quickly came forward to say that Uncle Vinny has fallen off. Seeing the young entertainer get ripped to shreds did not sit well with those who stand behind him and so the debate began.

@Lerato203 wrote:

"I honestly don't think Uncle Vinny fell off, he's just performing for the wrong audience."

@Mahopiza said:

"Uncle Vinny should just wait for his target market to go back to Res, then he'll be relevant again."

@ChrisExcel102 tweeted:

"Major league must put uncle Vinny in the studio make him sing or something. What keeps you relevant in the entertainment industry is being versatile. You can't do one dance every time and expect people not to get tired of you..."

This is not the only time that Uncle Vinny has failed to wow a crowd. Just last month, TimesLIVE reported that the Twitter streets were roasting the dancing sensation after he threw money into the audience and not a single person rose to it. A flex gone wrong, some might say.

Mzansi roasts Uncle Vinny: Star tried to make it rain on unimpressed fans in Ghana

Briefly News reported that Uncle Vinny has become a laughing stock after he dismally failed to make it rain in Ghana a few days ago. The young star threw a stack of money at some ladies in the club during his performance but they continued with their business as nothing happened.

The video of the incident has gone viral after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared it on social media. Mzansi peeps have been roasting and laughing out loud at the TV presenter since the video surfaced online.

Tweeps have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the hilarious clip. Most of them shared that Uncle Vinny will never try the same stunt again after the Ghanaian ladies did him dirty.

