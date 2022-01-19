Months after Bonang Matheba and Rea Gopane's drama, the celeb has made it clear that she is not backing down from her legal game

Rea landed himself in hot water with Bonang after making defamatory drug usage claims against Matheba and ex-boyfriend AKA

The media personality shared a tweet directed at Kopane that led many to the conclusion that the court case has begun

Bonang Matheba is a long road away from putting her drama with Rea Gopane behind her. The celeb issued the podcaster with a legal summons after he made such damaging claims against her. Matheba has wishes Rea all the best as the real fight begins.

Bonang is moving forward with her lawsuit against Rea Gopane. Image: @bonang_m and @reagopane

Source: Instagram

Rea Kopane dominated headlines late last year after publically stating that Bonang introduced her ex-boo AKA to cocaine. Bonang was not about to sit back and let a 22-year-old drag her name through the dirt and so filed a lawsuit against him for R500k.

ZAlebs reports that the feud between the two is far from over. Bonang shared a cryptic tweet that had many convinced that Rea was about to fully feel the wrath of queen B.

Followers on Twitter completely fed into the sarcastic wish. Some even tried to play the role of a moral guide and teach Bonang a thing or two about forgiveness.

@MichaelBucwa wrote:

"Hey @Bonang, Forgiveness is the best form of love. It takes a strong person to say sorry and an even stronger person to forgive. Please forgive him and move on. Feel free to reach out if you need a shoulder to cry on."

Bonang's response? A simple 'Lol'. Judging by the whispers on the Twitter streets, it's about to go down.

