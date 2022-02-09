Cassper Nyovest's partner Thobeka Majozi may have suggested having another baby with the rapper

This comes barely a month after news that the couple had hit a rocky patch hit the social media streets

The two are dotting parents to one-year-old Khotso who they have successfully managed to keep away from the public eye

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama and socialite Thobeka Majozi recently left a cryptic message about having another baby on social media.

Although she did not share much, her recent post left us wondering if baby number two is on the way.

According to ZAlebs, the mother-of-one took to her Instagram stories to hint at having a second baby, a girl this time.

Thobeka shared a cute picture of two siblings and said she would love it if her children were to share a special bond like that.

"I won't be mad if Khotso is like this with his baby sister," she wrote.

Thobeka's cryptic message comes amid rumours that there may be trouble in paradise. According to The South African, fans noticed that Bex did not attend Cassper's birthday bash and Billiato launch last December.

The publication also reviewed that fans noticed that Majozi did not publicly wish her baby daddy a happy birthday on his special day.

