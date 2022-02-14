Lerato Kganyago is said to be taking legal action against Theo Baloyi, CEO of Bathu Sneakers, after her brand ambassador deal with south

The radio personality's R600k contract with the celeb favourite foot apparel brand is reported to have been terminated

Kganyago is demanding that her money be paid in full now that she no longer has a deal with the local brand

Lerato Kganyago wants her complete cheque from Bathu Sneakers. The media personality is allegedly suing Theo Baloyi for not paying her a complete amount of money after terminating her brand ambassadorship contract.

Lerato Kganyago is making sure that nobody short-changes her as she leaves her contract with Bathu Sneakers. The celeb is allegedly in a legal battle with Baloyi for R315k from the R600k paycheque she was promised by the brand.

The South African reports that the local shoe brand terminated their contract with the media personality as an attempt to cut back on company expenses. After the decision was made, Kganygo is allegedly still waiting for the payment to be completed.

Sunday World reports that Lerato's contract with Bathu was initially set to be 12 months long and like other ambassadors of the brand, required her to attend a certain amount of new store openings. The legal letter justified her R315k demand as follows:

"Accordingly, our client has instructed us to demand from you, as we hereby do, that payment in the gross amount of R315 000.00, together with legal costs and interest on the aforementioned amount, at a rate of 7.5% per annum … be made by no later than 11:00 am Wednesday, 19 January 2022."

