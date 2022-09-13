Minnie Dlamini allegedly doesn't own the new club she recently launched by inviting all her A-lister celeb friends over the weekend

The lux club is apparently owned by two businessmen whose names are on the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission screenshot doing rounds online

Many social media users said they;re not surprised because many Mzansi celebs don't own anything but are used as fronts to pull in the numbers

Minnie Dlamini is reportedly not the owner of the club she recently launched. The media personality is apparently a front.

Minnie Dlamini allegedly doesn't own the new club she officially launched. Image: @minniedlamini

The posh venue officially opened over the weekend is reportedly owned by businessmen Jan Boot and Hugo De Villiers Mouton. The Mansion Lounge and Rooftop Bar owners also allegedly own Thirsty Fox in Centurion.

ZAlebs reports that screenshots of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission doing rounds on the timeline show that the stunner is not named as the owner or director of the hip and happening club.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also alleged on Twitter that Minnie Dlamini doesn't own the club but is just a "front".

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the revelation and many shared that they're not surprised as many Mzansi celebs are used as fronts to pull in the numbers.

@YoloDana_ said:

"I’m so sad, was really happy for her."

@LEBO_moko1 wrote:

"Another Bonang and BNG type of vibe."

@the_madamme commented:

"Not surprised, many celebrities are just fronts and not direct owners of brands."

@BonganiMlungwan said:

"But I'm sure she's making money from this 'fronting' I for one, would do it too."

@nolomoifa wrote:

"South African celebrities and being fronts."

@zenzo62189823 added:

"This one will do anything to be on top."

Minnie Dlamini reportedly opens new club, celebrity friends show support

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that celebrity friends took to Instagram to congratulate Minnie Dlamini on becoming part owner of a nightclub called The Mansion in Centurion.

Minnie and her friends partied at the premium restaurant in style, and the evidence of the night before is circulating the internet streets. The star-studded opening looked like Minnie is not short on industry friends. We spotted Unathi, DJ Maphorisa, MaMkhize, Mel Bala to name a few.

Gomora Actor Moshe Ndiki posted a reel while still in bed, looking exhausted from the night before, saluting the gorgeous Minnie.

