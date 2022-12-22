Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend Tebogo Lerole reportedly took to his official Instagram page to slam an IG user who exposed him as gay

Tebogo allegedly had a disagreement with the individual over an unspecified case, and the IG user responded by threatening his personal life

According to reliable sources, in a now-deleted post, the former Kwela Tebza member shared screenshots of the threats

When it comes to Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend Tebogo Lerole's personal life, it appears that social media users have failed to mind their own business.

Tebogo Lerole has put an IG user on a blast after the person claimed that he is gay. Image: @thebillions/Instagram and Lerato Maduna/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lerole recently blasted his friends for making sexual advances on his 21-year-old daughter, and now he's being outed as gay.

According to The Tea World on YouTube, Tebogo shared screenshots of an IG user by the name of Sasa Sosibo on his Instagram, reported ZAlebs. The individual allegedly threatened to expose Lerole to Khanyi, with whom he previously dated.

As seen in a since-deleted screenshot, Sasa said:

"Open what case? Really? So vele grand sharp uthukile (so you are really scared? Uthuswa ithina (we are making you scared) why ungathuswa ukuthi uzoReacta kanjani if uKhanyi finds out ukuthi uyistabane (why are you not about how you would react if Khanyi finds out that you are gay)?" reported ZAlebs.

The two allegedly fought over an unspecified matter, but it appeared serious because Sasa threatened Tebogo's love life.

Despite the efforts to clarify his name, those who commented on The Tea World video stated that they, too, had suspected Tebogo was attracted to men. Some people even said it's not surprising that the musician is being exposed as homosexual.

@Chris Thulani Raymond said:

"We have always known mos "

@Senzelokuhle "Senz'TV" Nkabini added:

"Lol, only heterosexuals are going to be surprised and shocked by these allegations . I'm heading over to the next video."

Tebogo Lerole disgusted by friends making moves on his 21-year-old daughter

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Lerole shocked many people when he took to Instagram to blast his friends who have allegedly made sexual advances towards his 21-year-old daughter.

Lerole made it clear that he would not hide or stop going out with his baby girl because of what those men were doing.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tebogo said as a gender-based violence activist, he wouldn't want to see another woman or man going through what he and his daughter are going through.

Source: Briefly News