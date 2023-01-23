Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni has revealed that she will not be using her powers to make her baby daddy SK Khoza pay child support for their child

She said she has engaged her lawyers and will be taking the legal route to ensure that the Kings of Joburg star does his part in raising the child

She also added that she has more than enough money and resources to take care of her child but Khoza must be a responsible parent

Sthembiso Khoza, popularly known as SK Khoza's, baby mama Gogo Maweni has revealed that she might take the star to court for failing to pay child support for their child.

Gogo Maweni has revealed that she will use the legal route to make SK Khoza pay child support. Image: @akcoza and @dr_maweni.

Source: Instagram

The sangoma, who usually threatens to deal with her baby daddy spiritually, said she has engaged some lawyers and will make sure the former The Queen actor takes responsibility as a father.

Gogo Maweni claims she doesn't need SK Khoza's money or fame

According to ZAlebs, the Izangoma Zodumo star said she has a perfect life and can afford to take care of her child but wants SK Khoza to play his part in raising their kid.

The reality star added that she owns three houses and several high-end vehicles and businesses, all paid for so she does not need the Kings of Joburg star's money.

Gogo Maweni says she will not use muthi on SK Khoza

Gogo Maweni recently revealed that she will not use her powers to make her baby daddy pay child support but will use the legal route. She said:

"I’ll deal with him legally. I don’t need to use muthi on him either, the law must take its course to make sure that he plays his part as a parent."

Source: Briefly News