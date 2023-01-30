Social media went up in flames when pictures of Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabadimo went viral

The snaps showing off her baby bump confirmed the rumours that she is pregnant

Many said they are thrilled for the reality television star to welcome her bundle of joy with her husband Themba

The Underground Gang and the Ghost Nation failed to contain their excitement when snaps of Big Brother Mzansi star Mphowabadimo went viral.

'Big Brother Mzansi’ winner Mpowabadimo's pregnant pictures go viral online. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo and @thembabroly.

The star had the rumourmongers talking when a video of her, seemingly flaunting her pregnancy while she was at a gig, was posted.

Mphowabadimo's pregnant pictures go viral

ZAlebs reports that the internet went gaga when a picture showing the reality television star Mphowabadimo's big belly went viral.

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes for the star who reportedly tied the knot with her man and fellow reality TV star, Themba.

Mzansi reacts to Mphowabadimo's pics

The lovely pictures sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Peeps were happy to finally see snaps of their favourite star showing off her growing baby bump after months of playing the guessing game.

Although the couple never confirmed the pregnancy news on their official social media pages, Mzansi tagged them and congratulated them on the new addition to their beautiful family.

@Inno15_ said:

"Omg Looks like there's a bun in the oven ."

@KoketsoMecwi wrote:

"My baby gained weight ❤️❤️ she's so happy abeg "

