Full list of Hannah Swensen Mysteries movies in order of release

Since 2015, the Hallmark Mystery channel has served a delightful blend of mystery and romance with Murder, She Baked, which later transitioned into the Hannah Swensen Mysteries series. The tenth instalment, A Sprinkle of Deceit, premiered in October 2024. Discover how to watch the Hannah Swensen Mysteries movies in order.

Murder, She Baked is a TV film series adapted from Joanne Fluke's mystery novels. The show follows small-town baker Hannah Swensen, played by Alison Sweeney, who teams up with Detective Mike Kingston, portrayed by Cameron Mathison. Together, they unravel intriguing mysteries in their tight-knit community of Lake Eden.

How do you watch Hannah Swensen's Mysteries movies in order?

If you want to watch the Hannah Swensen Mysteries chronologically, start with the first five movies titled Murder, She Baked, then transition to A Hannah Swensen Mystery. The franchise recently released its 10th instalment, and on 7 February 2024, Hallmark actress star Alison Sweeney shared with US Weekly about the series' future:

I think the really crucial thing for Hannah is [that] we do work from the books, the wonderful Joanne Fluke books that she's written, and she has 30 of them. So there are tons of stories and mysteries and adventures for Hannah that lie in wait for her, which is so fun.

Follow the list below for all the Hannah Swensen Hallmark mysteries in order of their premiere, from oldest to latest:

1. Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery

Release date: 2 May 2015

2 May 2015 Director : Mark Jean

: Mark Jean Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Lisa Durupt

The series begins with Hannah Swensen, owner of the Cookie Jar bakery in Lake Eden, stumbling upon the shocking murder of her delivery driver. Partnering with Detective Mike Kingston, she juggles baking and amateur sleuthing, uncovering secrets in her small Minnesota town.

2. Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery

Release date : 23 November 2015

: 23 November 2015 Director : Kristoffer Tabori

: Kristoffer Tabori Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven

In the second instalment, the holidays are overshadowed by a local businessman's murder. According to the official website, while juggling Christmas orders, Hannah's investigation uncovers tangled motives, from family disputes to financial schemes, all while her connection with Mike Kingston deepens.

3. Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery

Release date: 10 January 2016

10 January 2016 Director : Kristoffer Tabori

: Kristoffer Tabori Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven

A rival bakery shakes up Lake Eden, but the stakes rise when one of its owners is murdered. Hannah becomes the prime suspect, forcing her to investigate to clear her name and protect the Cookie Jar's reputation.

4. Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe

Release date: 19 June 2016

19 June 2016 Director : Kristoffer Tabori

: Kristoffer Tabori Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven

When the town sheriff is murdered, Hannah and her sister Andrea stumble upon his body. Suspicion falls on Hannah's brother-in-law, Bill. Despite promising Mike Kingston she will stay out of it, Hannah dives into the case to protect her family.

5. Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts

Release date: 26 March 2017

26 March 2017 Director : Kristoffer Tabori

: Kristoffer Tabori Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven

In the fifth movie, as published on IMDb, Hannah's desserts take centre stage at a baking competition, but the sweetness turns sour when Judge Leonard Bishop is murdered. Balancing her competitive spirit and investigative instincts, she teams up with Mike to uncover the truth behind the sabotage.

6. Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Release date: 8 August 2021

8 August 2021 Director : Pat Williams

: Pat Williams Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Tess Atkins

Four years later, the series returns with Hannah and Mike Kingston, who are newly engaged. When a gym owner is killed, their wedding plans are put on hold as they navigate the complexities of love and justice in this engaging chapter.

7. Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Release date: 19 May 2023

19 May 2023 Director : Pat Williams

: Pat Williams Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven

Renovations in Lake Eden reveal a skeleton, leading Hannah and Delores to uncover a decades-old mystery. Balancing her investigative instincts with personal challenges, Hannah solves a crime that ties into the town's past.

8. A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Release date: 6 October 2023

6 October 2023 Director : Shannon Kohli

: Shannon Kohli Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven

While house-hunting with Delores, Hannah and her sister Michelle stumble upon a body, leading to the shocking discovery of a murdered homeowner. Airing in October 2023, the eighth movie in the series follows Hannah and her family as they unravel a chilling case close to home.

9. One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Release date: 5 April 2024

5 April 2024 Director : Shannon Kohli

: Shannon Kohli Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Barbara Niven, Victor Webster

Hannah's baking class at a local college becomes the scene of a murder when her equipment is sabotaged. Aided by town prosecutor Chad Norton, she navigates academia's dark secrets to uncover the killer.

10. A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Release date: 4 October 2024

4 October 2024 Director : Kevin Leslie

: Kevin Leslie Main cast: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Barbara Niven

In the latest instalment, Hannah and Chad follow separate leads while investigating a murder at Lonnie's high school reunion. As hidden motives emerge, Hannah clarifies a colleague implicated in the crime while Delores explores an acting role.

Who are the Hannah Swensen mysteries cast?

According to Parade, the main cast includes Alison Sweeney as Hannah Swensen and Cameron Mathison as Detective Mike Kingston. Others are these:

Barbara Niven

Tess Atkins

Lisa Durupt

Victor Webster

Garry Chalk

Gabriel Hogan

Toby Levins

Juliana Wimbles

FAQS

As the mystery series continues, fans have raised intriguing questions about its storyline and characters. Here are some of the best queries, along with insightful answers.

How many Hannah Swensen Mysteries movies are there? There are ten movies, including the latest, A Sprinkle of Deceit .

There are ten movies, including the latest, . Why did Cameron Mathison leave Hannah Swensen's Mysteries ? The actor left the Hallmark channel to sign a multi-picture deal with rivals Great American Media.

The actor left the Hallmark channel to sign a multi-picture deal with rivals Great American Media. Are there any Hannah Swensen Mysteries in 2024? Two films have been released: One Bad Apple (April) and A Sprinkle of Deceit (October).

Two films have been released: (April) and (October). In what order should you watch Hannah Swensen's Mysteries ? Watch the first five Murder She Baked films, then continue with the A Hannah Swensen Mystery series.

Watch the first five films, then continue with the series. Are there going to be any more Hannah Swensen Mysteries? While there is no official confirmation, the release of A Sprinkle of Deceit in October 2024 suggests that more films may follow.

To fully enjoy the Hannah Swensen Mysteries movies in order, it is essential to follow their release sequence. This allows you to appreciate Hannah's growth as a baker and her evolving relationships with the unique characters of Lake Eden.

