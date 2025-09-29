Edgar and Sylvester Sindane, internationally acclaimed stunt performers from Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, rose from humble beginnings to work on major films, including Safe House and Casino Royale

Through mentorship and hard work, they now shape the future of stunt performance both locally and internationally

The Sindane stunt brothers spoke to Briefly News in a recent interview about their career and rise to fame

Sylvester Sindane and Edgar Sindane from Tsakane have appeared in major Hollywood films as stuntmen. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

Internationally acclaimed stunt performers Edgar (46) and Sylvester Sindane (39) from Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, have risen from township beginnings to star in major films and television series locally and abroad, showcasing how talent, mentorship, and selflessness can propel young people to the global stage.

Edgar Sindane’s journey from car wash to film sets

Their journey began with an unexpected chance encounter. In 2003, Edgar owned a car wash near the late stunt coordinator Isaac Mavimbela’s home. One day, Mavimbela asked Edgar to wash his car, and during their conversation, he invited him to work with him. Thinking he was being offered an acting role, Edgar accepted only to discover he was stepping into the world of stunts.

Below is a reel of Edgar working his magic:

Within just two weeks, he landed his first gig on the movie Stander (2003). His knowledge of struggle songs, thanks to his politically active uncle, helped him lead the cast during scenes that required authentic chanting, making him stand out even more.

“I have always shared my craft freely because it was given to me freely,” Edgar says. “I’ve trained a lot of people from my community; some are actors and others do stunts. I am very proud of them when we meet on set.”

Edgar now runs Siyabonga Actors and Stunts, a company he founded to formalise his work and give aspiring performers a platform. He is also in the process of launching an academy with a long-term dream of owning his own film studio.

Doubling Denzel Washington and working with action legends

Edgar has worked on high-profile productions, including doubling for Denzel Washington in Safe House and Dion Cole in Average Joe. He recalls working alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest action stars with pride:

“My mother named my brother Sylvester Arnold after Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and we both had the pleasure to meet and work with both of them on 'The Expendables 3' (2013). That was a full-circle moment for us.”

Sylvester Sindane: From township youth to stunt coordinator

Sylvester’s path into stunts began at 19 when he dropped out of college and was unsure of his future. Mavimbela, who had already mentored Edgar, recognised Sylvester’s potential and trained him for 11 months before landing him his first stunt gig in Catch a Fire, the story of anti-apartheid activist Patrick Chamusso.

In 2006, Sylvester worked as a stunt performer on two major international productions filmed partly in South Africa, Casino Royale and Blood Diamond, which became career-defining experiences.

Like his brother, Sylvester is passionate about giving back:

“When I was at school, I knew nothing about the world of stunts or acting. Someone decided to share it with me, and that’s why I share my skill freely."

He is currently organising stunt workshops in townships to expose young people to career paths in film that they might otherwise never know about.

In addition to his on-screen work, Sylvester has also stepped up behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator. He served as assistant stunt coordinator for Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit South African historical drama Shaka iLembe (2023–2025), cementing his reputation as one of the country’s most sought-after action experts, trusted to design and oversee complex fight scenes and large-scale action sequences.

Sylvester Sindane, Edgar Sindane and Bongani Msimango on set during one of their films. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Inside the gruelling training: Fitness, fighting and driving

The brothers’ workshops are not just motivational sessions; they are full-scale, physically demanding training programmes. Participants learn the same techniques the Sindanes use on set:

Boxing and kickboxing: To prepare for realistic fight choreography.

Martial arts and jiu-jitsu: For grappling, falls, and close-combat scenes.

Stunt driving and vehicle control: For high-speed chases and precision car work.

Conditioning and fitness: Because stunt work requires extreme agility, strength and endurance to perform safely, sometimes for multiple takes in one day.

They also teach how to roll, fall and handle weapons safely, the behind-the-scenes skills that keep big action scenes looking real but staying safe. Their process blends discipline with mentorship, aiming to produce performers who can handle international-level productions.

Edgar shared a video of him practising on his Instagram:

A legacy of film and mentorship

The brothers attribute their love of film to their grandfather, Phineas Mhlanga, who owned a video cassette library. Growing up, they watched countless action films starring the very icons they would later work alongside.

The story of Edgar and Sylvester Sindane is not only about skill and daring but also about generosity and the power of mentorship. Thanks to Isaac Mavimbela’s kindness and selflessness, two boys from the outskirts of Tsakane have become part of the global film industry, and now they are paying it forward, opening doors for the next generation of South African stunt performers.

Thuso Mbedu’s performance in new crime drama sparks debate

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu's latest film appearance in the new crime drama Task made waves on social media.

The actress topped trends in South Africa for her performance in the show, and fans can't get enough of her.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News