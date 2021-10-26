Emtee Clears Up Alleged Beef with Producer Ruff: “Please Smack Me”

Emtee is rumoured to have a sour relationship with Ruff, who produced some of the rapper's biggest projects over the years

The Roll Up hitmaker addressed the situation on social media after a follower asked him why he was longer making music with Ruff

Emtee seemed to be surprised by the question and asked his loyal followers to keep an eye on him and make sure that he stays on the right path

Emtee has had a very successful working relationship with Mfanafuthi "Ruff" Nkosi, who was the man behind many of the beats that made the rapper famous. Emtee found himself having conversations with his concerned fans about where he stands with the African Trap Movement producer on social media.

Emtee has cleared up rumours that he is beefing with his producer Ruff. Image: @emteethehustla and @ruff_1020_atm

Contrary to what many fans were thinking, Emtee has confirmed that he is still working with his producer Ruff. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the rapper was confused by the rumours that he had cut ties with Ruff.

Emtee has mentioned before that for as long as he knew he wanted to be a musician, he has dreamed of working with the African Trap Movement genius. So his question to the peeps who think he is beefing with Ruff is why would be let go of one of his biggest dreams?

The self-proclaimed hustler addressed the rumour on Twitter with a concerned fan who asked him why he was no longer in business with the award-winning producer. A confused Emtee responded:

"Y people think I don’t work with Ruff no more? He’s the sterring!"

One person was not too convinced by Emtee putting out the fire and so they questioned the pair's diminished work presence together. The rapper then told his supportive fans to call him out the day he decides to mess up his working relationship with Ruff.

Pearl Thusi lets Emtee know she's a huge fan, claims all 4 of his albums are equally dope

Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi let Emtee know that she is a fan after he asked his peeps which album of his they found to be the dopest.

Emtee has released four albums to date: Avery, Manado, DIY 2 and Logan. For Pearl, all four are lit and she could never choose just one.

Responding to Emtee’s post, Pearl made it known that she is a big fan and has listened to all four of Emtee’s albums and loved every one of them, reported SA Hip Hop Mag. Pearl’s got good taste and we are sure this made our guy smile.

Pearl responded:

“All of them. Tough to choose. Even for me.”

