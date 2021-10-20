Pearl Thusi is a big Emtee fan and made it known after she claimed that all four of his albums are equally lit

Emtee posed the question to his fans and Pearl came forward to let him know that she could never choose just one

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo also gave Emtee his opinion, claiming king on albums Avery and Manando

Pearl Thusi let Emtee know that she is a fan after he asked his peeps which album of his they found to be the dopest.

Pearl Thusi is a big Emtee fan, who would have known? She loves all his music and let Emtee know it. Image: @pearlthusi and @emteethehustla

Emtee has released four albums to date; Avery, Manado, DIY 2 and Logan. For Pearl, all four are lit and she could never choose just one.

Responding to Emtee’s post, Pearl made it known that she is a big fan and has listened to all four of Emtee’s albums and loved every one of them, reported SAHipHopMag. Pearl’s got good taste and we are sure this made our guy smile.

Pearl responded:

“All of them. Tough to choose. Even for me.”

Another Mzansi celebrity, Sizwe Dhlomo, responded to Emtee’s post, letting him know that it's Avery and Manando for him.

Sizwe said:

Seeing fellow celebrities take time to give ups to Emtee is truly heartwarming. This is the content we like to see, report on and want to see more of.

“Say you miss him”: Emtee’s former label Ambitiouz Entertainment claims Avery success

Emtee’s former label Ambitiouz Entertainment decided to rub some salt in the wound when Emtee’s debut album Avery started trending six years after its release, reported Briefly News.

The album caught alight after Emtee asked fans to choose which collection they feel was his dopest release out of the four albums he has dropped. Avery was clearly the chosen one.

Having left Ambitiouz Entertainment over apparent mistreatment, it must have really cut Emtee deep when they took to social media to claim the credit for his debut album, reported SAHipHopMag.

Ambitiouz Entertainment posted:

“6 years later and Avery is trending to come back and save SA hip hop.”

Source: Briefly.co.za