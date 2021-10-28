Nasty C's DJ Weighs in on Why the Star Refuses to Jump on Amapiano, Blames Fans

Nasty C's DJ, Audiomarc, has weighed in on why the talented Mzansi rapper is refusing to record an Amapiano song

The young rapper's official DJ shared that some fans had to do with Nasty C's decision to stay clear of the yanos

Nasty C recently shared that he loves the new dance genre but would rather do House music than Amapiano

Nasty C's official DJ, Audiomarc, has shared his views on why the rapper doesn't want to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon. He believes the fans are to blame for it.

Audiomarc took to social media recently to react to the clip where Nasty C made it clear that he would rather do House music than the yanos. The DJ did not mince his words when he accused the fans of being hypocrites.

Taking to Twitter, Audiomarc said the same fans who were bashing Nasty C for rapping in English are the ones who want him to jump on the Amapiano wave. SAHipHopMag reports that he wrote:

"But let’s be honest, y’all are too blame for some broers not doing piano verses, y’all were bashing them for rapping in english (American accent) on 'HIPHOP'. Now yall want them on piano. Hayi bafeth’s phixi phixi flip flopa levuuuuul."

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the DJ's take on the saga. Check out what they said below:

@Thembelanimtsh3 wrote:

"When Gqom was still popping, no one talked bad about other genres, and nobody asked hip hop broers to jump on Gqom. But now it’s a different story for AmaPiano. Ey they talk too much."

@latte_ray said:

"We're all proud of the Amapiano genre BUT it would be dope if n**gas knew how to explore sounds... there's more to music, these 'OGs' should stop trash talking hip hop... they couldn't do it. It's fine yekelela kochwepheshe."

@Kay9_Hndrix added:

"You always talk like you are talking on behalf of all rappers and its clear that you always talking for Nasty C."

Nasty C not keen on jumping on Amapiano wave

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C is not interested in doing Amapiano. The young rapper made this clear to his fans recently on Instagram live.

Mzansi rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Focalistic have switched genres and they have dropped hits since they moved to Amapiano. Nasty C said he admires the genre but would rather drop a House track than a yanos tune.

The video of the star replying to his stans was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The There They Go hitmaker said he would be "faking it" if he jumped on the Amapiano bandwagon.

