Reason to Write Gqom Songs Under His Amapiano Name, Sizwe Alakine: "Eat My Guy"

Popular artist Reason has revealed that he will soon write Gqom songs under his Amapiano name Sizwe Alakine

The star recently switched from hip-hop to Amapiano and now he is ready to pen lyrics to Gqom music which is popular in Durban

He shared that in two weeks time he will be flying to work with Gqom artists in Durban, a city which is home to Babes Wodumo, DJ Tira and Mampintsha

Reason is ready to jump on another South African music genre. The star has written rap and Amapiano tracks for himself and others and now he is ready to help revive Gqom music.

Ever since he switched from hip-hop music to the yanos, Reason has been using the name Sizwe Alakine. The star plans to use the same name when he drops new Gqom material.

He revealed that he's going to Durban in two weeks time to pen lyrics to some Gqom records. Durban is the home of Qgom artists such as DJ Tira, Babes Wodumo, Dlala Thukzin and Mampintsha.

Reason took to Twitter to share that he loves helping everyone win. According to TshisaLIVE, the Khanda Shisa hitmaker said:

"I'm going to Durban in two weeks to song write on Gqom records. To help others do what I can do. Ask anybody around. I'm all about sharing ideas for everyone to win."

The artist also revealed that he still writes rap songs for other artists. Music lovers took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his moves.

@PhalaGuy wrote:

"To people who do not follow the industry, your contribution is unnoticed."

@MV_Majestic said:

"Next Level GOAT tings."

@MackMontel commented:

"Should also help out the upcoming ones bro."

@mthizz_SA wrote:

"Go back to Reason, that name has weight."

@jaysbuda said:

"I’ve never doubted your pen game…"

@chicks_neo added:

"Eat my guy."

Cassper Nyovest throws shade at Reason for jumping on Amapiano wave

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist. The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan.

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

