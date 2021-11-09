UK-based artist Ntantu looks up to the late Mzansi legend Miriam Makeba and felt the need to honour her on her death anniversary

Doing a breathtaking rendition of Makeba’s track Baxabene Oxamu , Ntantu threw a modern twist on it and called it Far Away

The Miriam Makeba Foundation were blown away by this notable gesture and took to social media to share it

UK-based artist Ntantu took the time to celebrate the late Mzansi legend Miriam Makeba. The legacy this woman left behind is undeniable!

To celebrate and honour Mama Africa, UK-based artist Ntantu has dedicated a song called 'Far Away', to the legendary songstress. Image: @miriammakebafoundationofficial and @ntantunow

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, marked 19 years since the heart-breaking passing of Mama Africa. Makeba died in 2008 after suffering a fatal heart attack following a gig in Italy.

In celebration of her life and all that she contributed to the music industry, Ntantu felt it was fitting to honour Makeba by doing a modern remix of her track Baxabene Oxamu. He turned it into a new age soulful RnB and afro track and called it Far Away, reported TimesLIVE.

The Miriam Makeba Foundation shared the song on their social media page, expressing just how beautiful this gesture was.

Listen to the full song below:

