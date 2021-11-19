K.O heard the word on the street was that he wrote the verse on DJ Maphorisa's lit single Izolo , so he had to make it right

Clearing the air on social media, K.O made it clear that Maphorisa did the thing and he deserves all the credit

The people of Mzansi were clapping as they saw K.O give ups to Maphorisa for the awesome work that he did

Mzansi rapper K.O is not about to sit back and take credit for other artist's talent so he set the record straight, giving credit where credit is due.

Rapper K.O has refuted claims that he had a hand in writing DJ Maphorisa's hit single 'Izolo'. Image: @djmaphorisa and @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa's lit single Izolo had some thinking K.O played a part in writing the fire lyrics for the track. Turns out he did not, reported TimesLIVE.

Seeing a social media user giving him ups for the verse, K.O felt the need to let peeps know that it was all Maphorisa. Man’s doing good and he deserves the claps for it.

K.O responded:

Peeps love the fact that K.O cleared this up as most believe Maphorisa has been doing the most and deserves the recognition. They took to the comment section to thank K.O for clearing the air.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@terry_nkuna said:

“They are just hating, DJ Maphorisa has been working really hard.”

@Siga07160980 said:

“I salute you for always being level-headed and teaching the younguns how to navigate this ish.”

@Gcwabaza6 said:

