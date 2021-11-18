DJ Maphorisa throws shade on social media leaving the people of Mzansi guessing who was in the firing line

Maphorisa is tired of all these hype artists getting recognition when they are not even talented, there is a big difference

Seeing Maphorisa’s status, peeps took to the comment section to share their views on who is hype and who is talent

DJ Maphorisa is not afraid to air his views on social media. Maphorisa gets peeps going and that is exactly what he did with some shade he recently dropped.

DJ Maphorisa is no stranger to online controversy and trolling. In fact, he often starts it himself, as he has done recently with one Facebook post.

A lot of celebs get noticed for all the wrong reasons and that lives with them through their days, even if they turn things around and build an empire that should be praised.

With many artists on the hype at the moment, Maphorisa decided to share that he feels there is a “big difference between hype n talent,” and he ain’t wrong, reported ZAlebs.

Maphorisa posted:

Seeing Maphorisa’s elusive status, fans took to the comment section to give suggestions as to who he might have been dishing the heat to. By the looks of the comments, Uncle Waffle was being roasted like a chicken on Christmas, baba! Peeps even took jabs at Maphorisa himself lol.

Take a look at some of the suggestions:

Mfana Wase Sosha Eric said:

“Maphorisa …hype❤️

“Madumane, talent❤️”

Phumie Qhawekazi Kellis Mkhize said:

“Talent-Dj Zinhle

“Hype- uncle Waffles ”

Vusi Mathe said:

“Hyper: Uncle Waffles

“Talent: DJ Maphorisa”

Nhlanhla Sthole said:

“Hype- Dj Maphorisa/ Madumane

“Talent- Kabza de small”

Wootan Yu said:

“Hype: Uncle waffle ”

No chill: peeps claim Uncle Waffles only plays ‘Adiwele’ on her sets

Uncle Waffle's had a rollercoaster of a relationship with the peeps in Mzansi. When she is not being praised for rocking the DJ booth then she's being torn apart by those who feel she is a one-hit-wonder, reported Briefly News.

Ever since Uncle Waffles became a household name, peeps have been questioning the reasons for her fame. The South African reported that there was an internet debate that saw many accrediting the DJ's fame to her looks.

The tweeps were divided by Uncle Waffles trending, @Khalid_Muhamadi even blamed it on pretty privilege. His words were:

"Is uncle waffles famous for actually being a good DJ or is she famous for being sexy? Pretty privilege does exist; most SA female celebrities are not famous because they are actually good DJs, good actors or presenters they are famous because of their looks many are untalented."

