Mihlali Ndamase knows she is damn pretty and she is not afraid to flaunt what her momma gave her either

Being accused of using a beautifying app, Mihlali schooled the haters by letting them know it is all her

Fans were living for the energy Mihlali was serving and took to the comment section to further hype her up

Mihlali Ndamase’s beauty seems too good to be true. So much so that sis has peeps believing she uses a viral face app for the snaps she shares on social media.

Mihlali Ndamase does not need an app to make her look hawt, sis got it from her momma. Image: @mihlalii_n

Social media is filled with fake and unattainable images that have been layered using technology to give off a certain impressing of perfection, however, this is not what Mihlali is about, or so she says, reported OKMzansi.

After being accused of beautifying herself, Mihlali felt the need to take to social media and correct the haters. Mihlali let peeps know that it is what it is, she’s a hottie and does not need an app. Yesss, babes!

Mihlali posted:

“No baby, just a face card they never declines.”

Peeps were screaming! Mihlali’s response is everything and fans let her know it in the comment section of her response. This is the energy we are living for!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Just_Kheeyah said:

“And that's on FACTS ❤️”

@itssza_k said:

“Ah wena naturally umuhle vele”

@DERBS_P said:

@KingK10850845 said:

