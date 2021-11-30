Nokwazi Dlamini is the vocal talent behind the DJ Zinhle, Murdah Bongz and Kabza de Small hit single Siyabonga

The song has been doing rounds in Mzansi ever since its debut and fans are convinced that the lyrics have healing qualities

The songwriter has expressed her gratitude to not only have been featured but to have been able to write such a song during a dark time

Nokwazi Dlamini has expressed just how grateful she is that DJ Zinhle gave her a chance to be featured on her new single. The singer says it took a miracle for her to a song with such a powerful message considering her mental state at the time. The song topped charts last week and Nokwazi is in awe of its success.

Nokwazi Dlamini is grateful for her feature on the hit song 'Siyabonga'. Image: @nokwazidlams

TimesLIVE reports that Nokwazi poured her heart out into the song that was described by fans as a beautiful prayer. The singer told the publication that she was suffering from depression when she wrote the song and shocked herself when she produced something with such a beautiful message.

On DJ Zinhle's reality show The Unexpected aired last week, viewers got to see the song in the making. The DJ confessed to being reluctant to bring Nokwazi onto the project because she was not used to working with singers who have already made a name for themselves.

After the song was released, Nokwazi took to Instagram to share the exciting news that the song she was featured on was topping Apple Music charts. She wrote:

"DEAR GOD IT CAN ONLY BE YOU I wrote ‘SIYABONGA’ feeling very low & depressed LOOK AT GOD."

Nokwazi's comment section flooded with followers reassuring her that she really is that girl.

@oskidobelieve wrote:

"God gifted you with songwriting skills , well done."

@nomcebo_zikode commented:

"God is good all the time n we must never doubt him, wazi thina esingakwazi …. Congratulations."

@nanai_dreams80 said:

"Bless you, your song is very inspiring ❤️"

@zeedomusic added:

"Congratulations sister, God is at work continue praying, you are still going to see more of his wonders."

DJ Zinhle's ‘Siyabonga’ trending, fans in love: “What a song, what a prayer”

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle had no idea that she would be blowing so many fans away with the release of her return single. The celeb has been off for a few months after giving birth to baby Asante but made sure to come back with a bang.

Zinhle has been keeping fans entertained by giving them an inside look into her personal life through her reality show The Unexpected. SowetanLIVE reports that the DJ was both nervous and excited for the show to air because she did not know how fans would receive it.

On the show, she showed fans the reason she wasn't making music or gigging for a while and it's all because she gave birth to her little baby.

