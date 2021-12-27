While many argued that SA hip-hop is dead this year, three newcomers proved that there is still plenty of talent to be added to the game

Three young stars made an impact within the genre as they dropped hit after hit over the past couple of months

The Durban and Pretoria natives have managed to make headlines for their tracks time and time again, showing that they are truly the hottest kids on the block at the moment

The state of the South African hip-hop scene has been a controversial topic of conversation this year. Thankfully, Blxckie, The Big Hash and Lucasraps seem to have stepped in to put the genre back on top.

Blxckie, The Big Hash and Lucasraps have levelled up the Mzansi hip-hop game this year. Image: @blxckie_/Instagram, @thebighash/Instagram and @lucasraps_sa/Instagram

As amapiano take over the nation’s musical tastes, three young rappers have kept SA hip-hop alive in 2021. Take a look at the influential young artists who captured Mzansi music lovers’ attention this year.

Blxckie

With the second most-streamed South African album on Spotify, there is no doubt that Blxckie has had one hell of a year. The young superstar has made Durban proud with his come up and signature “Ye” adlibs that can never be duplicated.

The Big Hash

Although The Big Hash has been around for a short while, he earned even more respect as he released ARIES as an independent artist this year. Fans cannot get enough of the project that precedes his much-anticipated album, Heartbreak Hotel.

Lucasraps

As a fellow Durban native, Lucasraps has joined Blxckie in wowing fans by collaborating with him on hits like Big Time Sh’lappa. Besides his tracks with the hitmaker, Lucasraps has impressed many with his own singles such as La Di and Without Me.

