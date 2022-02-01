South Africa is changing the face of education with The UCT Online High School being the first institution of its kind to hit the country

It's no secret that students are always in need of motivation, so Shekhinah, GoodLuck, Msaki and Youngsta CPT teamed to create We Own The Future

The group of musicians have shared their inspiration behind the hit song and their hopes for what it will do for the youth of Mzansi

When the pandemic hit, educational institutions were forced to come up with brand new and remote ways to allow students to access quality education. The University of Cape Town and Valentine Institute have collaborated to bring Mzansi its very first online high school. In the spirit of collaborations, Msaki, Youngsta CPT, Shekhinah and GoodLuck came together to write and produce a one of a kind hit.

GoodLuck, Shekhinah, YoungstaCPT & Msaki have collaborated on a hit song titled 'We Own The Future' to motivate students across Mzansi. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

To commemorate International Day of Education, some of Mzansi's biggest musicians joined together to release an inspirational tune that is intended to motivate young South Africans to dream big and aim for the stars.

TimesLIVE reported that about 9000 pupils had been enrolled to study through the institution by December 2021. To match the excitement of the new students, UCT Online High School had to create something epic.

The song We Own The Future was released as part of the official launch of The UCT Online High School which aims to provide world-class education in an innovative manner. Speaking about this exciting collaboration, the principal and director of the school Yandiswa Xhakaza said:

"This is perhaps one of the most inspiring songs I have heard in my entire life. I would have loved to have such an affirming school song growing up, it is a reminder of what is possible, what to aspire to and every time we sing this song we are reminded that our learners not only have a place in the future but that they own the future!"

Briefly News reached out to some of the artists featured on the track to ask them what being a part of this first of its kind project meant to them.

Jules Harding, lead singer of the SAMA-winning trio GoodLuck said:

"It was such a joy for us to create this song in the spirit of learning with some of the most exciting artists in South Africa. To be able to inspire learners to reach higher within a new lane of schooling that is exciting and progressive is a massive honour for us. We can't wait for the world to hear what we have created with Msaki, YoungstaCPT and Shekhinah as our gift to the next generation of inspired youth."

"Getting to work with artists I’ve always looked up to and admired for the 1st time. I absorbed a lot from both artists during the creative process so it was a good learning experience for me", says YoungstaCPT.

Suited hitmaker Shekhinah told Briefly News:

"I really hope this song is a reflection of the impossible being possible .. going to high school online or even writing a school song! I hope our youth feel more confident to live boldly and unconventionally."

East London born lyricist Msaki who brought an isiXhosa fusion to track said:

"It’s been such a privilege to have the opportunity to encourage this group of dynamic young Africans, future artists, scholars and global citizens. To have the chance to collaborate with these amazing musicians was such an enjoyable experience, artists that embody the spirit of independence, community and innovation - I see long-lasting relationships forged. To all the learners at the school, set your dreams high, there is greatness within you and I hope that you all achieve everything you set out to achieve."

