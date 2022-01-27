The Democratic Alliance has approached the Gauteng High Court to get the Department of Basic Education to end the rotational learning system

The department also wants the rotational system to end, but are waiting for the Cabinet to make a decision

Health experts have called on the South African government to terminate the national state of disaster that began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed a motion at the Gauteng High Court for the Department of Basic Education to terminate the rotational learning system, which has been in place at around 80% of schools nationwide for the greater part of the Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying State of Disaster.

The rotational system allows for schools that do not have the resources to socially distance all their learners to attend school on alternate days or weeks, depending on the specific school's choice. For example, a school may have some classes come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays, others on Mondays and Wednesdays, and taking alternate Fridays.

Mathanzima Mweli, the Director-General of the Department of Basic Education, said that the department is open to learners attending school full-time. However, they are waiting for the Cabinet to decide, News24 reports. However, the department referred to the DA's legal action as "silly."

Health experts want the state of diaster to end

In recent months many different individuals and groups have called for the national state of disaster, which President Ramaphosa instituted as a response to Covid-19, to end. Health experts have now joined them in this opinion.

As per the last extension, the State of Disaster is set to end on 15 February, 2022. However, many health experts, according to The South African, have urged Ramaphosa not to extend it any further.

“The National Coronavirus Command Council is examining exactly that to see whether we can use health protocols, health regulations to move forward in our management of this pandemic,” Ramaphosa said.

Reactions to DA's motion against Department of Basic Education

Covid19 regulations need to go, health experts share opinions on fatigue

In other news about Covid-19 regulations, Briefly News previously reported that this March will mark two years since the beginning of the State of Disaster, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Experts have expressed their belief that the State of Disaster, along with other Covid-19 regulations, should be scrapped as people are experiencing Covid-19 fatigue, which has led to protocols not having their desired effect.

Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, said that the regulations are disruptive and that Ramaphosa should end the State of Emergency.

