Kanye West's fans were disappointed after the news about the release of Donda 2 on all music streaming platforms turned out to be fake news

A fake Rap TV social media page claimed that the wealthy rapper announced that his new project would now be available on major streaming services

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker announced in February that Donda 2 would only be available in his own new music playing platform, Stem Player

A fake Rap TV social media account left Kanye West's fans disappointed. The fake page claimed that the US rapper's Donda 2 album is now available on all music streaming platforms.

Kanye West has not released Donda 2 on all music streaming platforms.

Source: Instagram

The wealthy artist made it clear in February that his album will only be available on his new platform, Stem Player. The parody account @raptvcorm claimed Kanye announced that Donda 2 would be released on all streaming services on "3/25/22".

Unsuspecting fans got excited while some shaded peeps who bought Stem Player to listen to the superstar's new songs. Others took to Twitter and blasted @raptvcorm for spreading fake news.

@NYCgirl_InFL commented:

"I thought he didn’t need streaming services."

@GhostySolos wrote:

"Thought this was real and got excited."

@HowwThree said:

"I wish this was real, but Ye still scamming with a $200 mp3 player. Pirating will become a headache at some point especially with all the album updates."

@KmaFr_ wrote:

"This is fake bruh, lmao."

@Larribloo commented:

"The real RapTV is verified, so obviously cap."

@arianaslaflame said:

"You got me for a second, I was excited to stream Pablo with Future and Travis."

@_shummies wrote:

"I can't believe people dunno this is a fake account."

@YZSSZN said:

"Ain't no way you are still falling for fake RapTV posts."

@buckethattee added:

"I can't believe there are people who actually believe this."

The verified Twitter handle of Rap TV only shared that Kanye West has edited Donda 2 by adding some new verses on the project.

Kanye West announces that Donda 2 won't be available on streaming services

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West revealed that his album Donda 2 will not be available on popular music streaming services. The US rapper's revelation left a lot of his fans across the globe disappointed.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker shared that his new tracks will only be available on his own platform, the Stem Player. He reiterated that the project will not be on Spotify, Amazon or YouTube.

He complained that artists only get 12% of the money the music industry's "oppressive system" makes through their hard work. Kanye took to his official Instagram account to share that he's proud of his move to snub the streaming services.

