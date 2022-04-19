American popstar Doja Cat performed for the first time at Coachella this past Sunday and as always she stole the show

The Grammy winner brought out guest artists she's featured in her songs to join her on stage like Rico Nasty and Tyga

Twitter is in awe of the artist's consistency with her performances that always bring outfit changes, choreography and theatrics

American singer and rapper Doja Cat owned the stage with her first-ever official Coachella performance this past Sunday. The singer performed her hit songs Streets, You Right, and her break-out song Juicy amongst a few other songs. Doja brought out two special guest performers to her set, Tyga and Rico Nasty to perform one of their hits together with the rapper.

Doja Cat has wowed the crowd with her performance at Coachella on Sunday. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The artist also debuted her new song to the crowd titled Vegas, a song featured also in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. Coming off her Grammy win with SZA, the artist once again gave an unforgettable performance. During the performance the pop star also took a moment to encourage the crowd to never give up, following rumours that she has decided to quit music.

According to Comic Book, Doja was wearing an outfit that is featured in PlayStation iconography during her Shine performance that included a big white robe with a triangle, circle, cross, and square. The colour scheme of her outfit was white and blue which resembled the colours PlayStation used in recent years. Twitter users and celebrities took to the platform to talk about the artist's performance with City Girls' rapper @ThegirlJT saying:

"Oh & standing ovation for Doja's Coachella performance."

@_bobbyfoster said:

"I don’t know if hip hop has ever had a performer like Doja Cat before. She has theatrics, stage presence, raps, sings, choreography, and switches up the arrangements of her songs to hit even harder live. She’s gonna be a legend."

@ChicksInTheOff said:

"Doja Cat may have stolen #Coachella"

@lilnativeboy said:

"I remember following Doja cat like 7 years ago and she was tweeting about how she made no money off her first ep and was very depressed living in her moms house and it’s just so beautiful to see how far she has come."

@iambuterastann added:

"Doja Cat is the best performer at this year's Coachella idc"

@manizegos added:

"There’s no reason for Doja to be opening for anybody at this rate, she literally proved she more than capable of selling out arenas. Globally at that."

