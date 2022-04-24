Cassper Nyovest Sets Cotton Fest on Fire, Mzansi Floods the Internet With Praise

This year's Cotton Fest featured Cassper Nyovest for the first time, it was also the first time the event took place without its founder Riky Rick

Cassper put on a stellar performance that enraptured South Africans who said that the only person that could match Cassper was Riky Rick

Social media users flooded the internet with posts praising Cassper for putting on the best performance they had ever seen

Cotton Fest 2022 has been a huge success, the brainchild of the late Riky Rick, the event has grown steadily in popularity.

Cassper Nyovest is one of Mzansi's biggest acts and he did not disappoint with his fire set at the event with his first-ever appearance.

Cassper Nyovest performed a fire set at Cotton Fest 2022. Photo credit: casspernyovest

Social media users flocked to the internet in reaction to Cassper's amazing performance.

"Thank you Cotton Fest. My heart is warm. He definitely was with us tonight. #CottonFest2022"

Here is what social media users had to say about his stellar performance

@4DThaLord:

"Cassper Nyovest first time at cotton-fest and Pay Tribute to his late brother

#CottonFest2022."

@Bubbles41824512:

"Riky Rick was the only SA hip hop artist that could take on Cassper Nyovest when it comes to live performance #CottonFest2022"

@BaMpitsaShupes:

"Shuu Alie Keys is killing it there on the keys . Cassper Nyovest is loved out here bafethu, this hate on twitter is not real."

@theboydontcare:

"What cassper nyovest did on cotton fest stage was amazing damn what a performance!!#CottonFest2022."

@Anza_Musandiwa:

"Cassper Nyovest is the best performer,people only hate him on Twitter but in real life it’s a different story.Cassper Nyovest gave us a crazy performance #CottonFest2022"

Mzansi celebrates Cotton Fest 2022, tributes pour in for Ricky Rick

Earlier, Briefly News reported that social media is aflame with posts paying tribute to Riky Rick as Cotton Fest 2022 takes place. Riky Rick founded the music and street culture celebration and many have taken to the internet to pay tribute to the artist.

He tragically committed suicide in February 2022, his death rocked the entertainment world and resulted in a deep dialogue over mental health.

This year's Cotton Fest is the first held in the absence of its founder and many have taken the opportunity to reflect on Riky Rick's contribution.

